Texas Tech officially fires Kliff Kingsbury

The writing was on the wall a few hours ago, but it’s now official: Texas Tech has fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“I’d like to thank Kliff Kingsbury for his six years of dedication leading our football program,” Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt said. “He’s worked very hard and represented us in a first-class manner.”

The move comes a day after Texas Tech lost 35-24 to Baylor, ending the Red Raiders’ 2018 season at 5-7 and the Kingsbury era at 35-40. Texas Tech lost at least seven games in four of Kingsbury’s final five seasons leading the program, including each of the last three.

“For what he achieved and contributed to Texas Tech, as an athlete, a student and our football coach, Kliff Kingsbury has a special place in the hearts of Red Raiders,” Texas Tech President Dr. Lawrence Schovanec said. “As a coach, he was a model of class and character, and he always put the best interests of his student-athletes first. I admire and appreciate all he has done for Texas Tech.”

While Texas Tech will hold a 2 p.m. local time press conference to discuss the move and the impending search, focus will also remain on Kingsbury in regards to his next stop. As the Air Raid offense flourishes in the NFL, Kingsbury could have his pick of offensive coordinator jobs at the next level.