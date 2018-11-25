Toledo, FIU to meet in Bahamas Bowl

The first of 41 bowl matchups (is that the number?) is officially filled. Toledo and FIU will meet in the Bahamas Bowl, it was announced Sunday.

The game will be played Friday, Dec. 21 at Nassau’s Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium. It will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

“The Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl will provide our team with an outstanding bowl experience, as well as the opportunity to play against a very tough FIU team,” said Toledo head coach Jason Candle. “We are looking forward to a great matchup. Playing in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl is an excellent reward for our players, coaches, fans and everyone who has played a part in the success of our program.”

“We’re thrilled for our team to play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl – which is our second-consecutive bowl game – and get a chance to enjoy the Bahamian culture,” FIU head coach Butch Davis said. “The Atlantis resort is one of the best facilities in the world and we’re excited to enjoy their hospitality. Toledo is a very good football program and our kids are excited for the challenge. Hopefully, this provides our team with an opportunity to cap the season on a high note.”

Toledo and FIU have met three times previously, most recently in a bowl game in the far-flung locale of… Detroit. Toledo won the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl 32-24 on the day after Christmas in 2010.

FIU went 8-4 this season and missed out on the C-USA East championship with a loss to Marshall on Saturday. Toledo finished 7-5 and tied for second in the MAC East.

Now in its fifth year, the Bahamas Bowl has pitted MAC and Conference USA opponents in each year. Ohio beat UAB last year, 41-6.