ACC suspends seven players for postgame melee between NC State and UNC

The ACC was busy this morning handing out some suspensions to players from NC State and North Carolina on Monday morning. Seven players were handed suspensions and public reprimands from the ACC office, four from UNC and three from NC State, for their part in a postgame fight between the two in-state rivals immediately following NC State’s game-winning overtime touchdown on Saturday.
NC State redshirt junior Freddie Phillips Jr., redshirt senior starting left tackle Tyler Jones, and starting right tackle Justin Witt were the Wolfpack players who were issued suspensions by the ACC. NC State will play their final game of the season this week against East Carolina, a makeup game scheduled due to inclement weather earlier this season. The suspensions are for one half and UNC can determine which half any suspended players will miss, whether it is the first or second half.
Suspensions were handed to North Carolina junior linebacker Dominique Ross, junior cornerback Patrice Rene, senior safety J.K. Britt, and senior defensive tackle Jeremiah Clarke. The Tar Heels are not going to a bowl game this season so the suspensions would have to carry over to North Carolina’s season opener in 2019 against South Carolina in Charlotte on August 31, 2019. Of course, two of these players are seniors and may not be impacted by the suspension at all.
Scoring 62 points on one of the top defenses in the nation will do a lot for how voters view a particular team. After dropping 62 points on Michigan on Saturday, the Ohio State Buckeyes made the most noticeable jump in the polls this week, including the latest Super 16 Poll from the Football Writers Association of America and the National Football Foundation.
The Buckeyes moved up four spots to No. 6 in this week’s poll, but they remained behind No. 5 Oklahoma just as they did in the AP Top 25 and the coaches poll this week. Alabama remains the unanimous No. 1 in the poll this week with all 51 available first-place votes. The Crimson Tide are followed by Clemson and Notre Dame, and No. 4 Georgia moved up a spot with Michigan dropping to No. 8.
No. 7 UCF moved up two spots in the poll following their win against South Florida, despite the loss of quarterback McKenzie Milton. Even though the Knights moved up two spots, they still managed to be passed by the Buckeyes.
Here is this week’s Super 16 poll:
- Alabama (51 first-place votes)
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- UCF
- Michigan
- Texas
- Washington
- Florida
- LSU
- Washington State
- Penn State
- West Virginia
- Kentucky
As a disclaimer, three contributors to College Football Talk have ballots in the Super 16 Poll: Zach Barnett, Bryan Fischer, and myself (Kevin McGuire).
Stanford and UCLA played a wildly entertaining high-scoring game over the weekend that largely flew under the radar given the other significant games in the Pac-12 this past weekend with USC looking to ruin Notre Dame’s playoff hopes and the Apple Cup carrying its own playoff and Pac-12 championship implications. But if you watched it, Stanford head coach David Shaw believes you got a glimpse into the future of the Pac-12 championship battles to come between the Cardinal and Bruins.
Praising his counterpart at UCLA, Chip Kelly, Shaw lauded the first-year UCLA head coach on a fine job this season after Stanford topped UCLA 49-42 Saturday in the Rose Bowl.
“I truly believe this is the future of the Pac-12 Championship Game right here,” Shaw said after the game. “What (Kelly) is starting to do here, I’m really excited for him. Thankful that we won the game today, but give a lot of credit to him. It’s going to be a lot of fun watching these two teams play over the next few years.”
UCLA ended its season with a record of just 3-9, but the Bruins played better in the second half of the season and scored a highlight win against USC, which put the rival Trojans on the brink of not being bowl-eligible (which became official with a loss to Notre Dame). Despite the record, UCLA became a fun team to watch, and Shaw certainly seemed to agree with that sentiment. Of course, Shaw also is taking a shot at USC, whether he intended that to be the case or not.
Stanford and UCLA have met in the Pac-12 Championship Game once, with the Cardinal topping the Bruins 27-24 in 2012. That was UCLA’s last appearance in the game. Stanford has played in the game three times since.
The job search for a new head coach at North Carolina may have already wrapped up, and a reunion with Mack Brown is reportedly all but official at this point. That’s right, Mack Brown, the former head coach of the Tar Heels from 1988 through 1997 is reportedly being hired to return to Chapel Hill following the dismissal of Larry Fedora over the weekend.
News of the Brown hiring was reported Monday morning by Inside Carolina, which followed up a previous report from Football Scoop from Sunday noting there were some hot murmurs about the hiring process at UNC being connected to Brown. ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill also said on Sirius XM Radio “Mack Brown will be the head coach for a second tenure at North Carolina.”
Brown, who will be 68 by the time next season kicks off, last coached at Texas in 2013, when he was unceremoniously pushed out the door to make room for Nick Saban only for the Longhorns to hire Charlie Strong instead. Since then, Brown has been working as an analyst for ESPN. The College Football Hall of Fame head coach has one BCS national championship to his name and he was the 1996 ACC Coach of the Year when UNC went 10-2 and a top 10 finish. UNC has finished in the AP top 25 just once since Brown left UNC for Texas after the 1997 season. Brown coached UNC to four top 25 finishes in the AP Top 25, and four of the five top 25 seasons on Chapel Hill since 1983.
Perhaps there could be some benefit to bringing back a coach like Brown, who is familiar and devoted to improving the program, but it is probably safe to say Brown’s potential success at UNC will be reliant on having a strong supporting cast around him.
If you awoke Sunday morning feeling like Dwayne Haskins was still throwing touchdowns against Michigan’s secondary, well, you weren’t exactly wrong.
The Buckeye gunslinger threw for 318 yards and five touchdowns in No. 10 Ohio State’s 62-39 drubbing of No. 4 Michigan, breaking the Big Ten single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns in the process.
But by Sunday, Ohio State’s sports information staff had reviewed the tape and discovered a sixth touchdown pass for Haskins. Parris Campbell‘s 78-yard touchdown at the 13:55 mark of the fourth quarter, which put the game away for good by pushing Ohio State’s lead to 48-25, was changed from a rush to a pass.
The FOX camera angle obscures the exchange, but Ohio State feels confident enough that Haskins tossed, and did not hand, the ball to Campbell, thus giving him the easiest 78-yard touchdown pass he’ll ever throw.
With the change, Haskins now threw for 396 yards and six touchdowns, giving him 4,125 yards and 42 touchdowns on the season. The six touchdowns tie an Ohio State single-game record Haskins already shared with JT Barrett and Kenny Guiton.
Campbell’s stat line was adjusted to six grabs for 192 yards and two touchdowns. And even after losing a 78-yard touchdown run, the Ohio State running game still produced 171 yards on 4.8 a carry, besting the 111.6 yards per game the Wolverines came into Saturday’s game averaging.