Arizona State WR N’Keal Harry going pro

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Following Rashan Gary‘s lead, Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry has used the first weekday after the regular season to declare for the NFL draft.

Harry made the announcement through an Arizona State press release.

“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. These past three years have been filled with unforgettable memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to represent Arizona State University,” Harry said in a statement.

“This is something that I’ve dreamed about as long as I can remember and I’m extremely excited to see what the future holds.”

Harry ranked second in the Pac-12 in receiving yards, hauling in 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns. Checking in at 6-foot-4, Harry has a chance to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2019 NFL draft.

Harry is unsure on whether he’ll participate in Arizona State’s to-be-determined bowl game.