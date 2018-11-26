Broyles Award announces five finalists

The Broyles Award on Monday announced its list of five finalists, awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach. The finalists are:
Jay Bateman, Army defensive coordinator
Mike Locksley, Alabama offensive coordinator
Chip Long, Notre Dame offensive coordinator
Jeff Scott, Clemson co-offensive coordinator
Bob Shoop, Mississippi State defensive coordinator
Each of the five finalists will travel to Little Rock, Ark., for the awards ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
First awarded in 1996, the award counts David Cutcliffe, Gene Chizik, Kirby Smart, Gus Malzahn, Tom Herman and Lincoln Riley among its prior winners. Clemson’s Tony Elliott won the honor in 2017, making the Tigers the first team to have back-to-back winners in Broyles Award history (Brent Venables won the honor in 2016). Needless to say, a Scott victory would make Clemson the first school to have back-to-back-to-back winners.