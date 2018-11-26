Ex-Kansas coach David Beaty to help Texas prepare for Oklahoma

Just days after coaching his final game at Kansas against Texas, David Beaty is now a Longhorn. To a certain degree, at least.

Beaty will assist Texas head coach Tom Herman as a consultant as the Longhorns prepare to take on Oklahoma this week in the Big 12 championship game. After reports of this role popped up on Sunday, Herman officially announced the addition of Beaty as a consultant on Monday morning.

Former Kansas football coach David Beaty will visit Austin this week & help Texas prepare to face Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game, according to a source. Goal is to learn Texas’ offensive and defensive tendencies, signals that tip off opposing teams, & any other insight pic.twitter.com/n7ZzYuWrZf — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) November 26, 2018

Even though Herman and Texas beat Oklahoma earlier this season, adding Beaty as a consultant make sense given how Kansas rolled up 40 points on the Sooners just two weeks ago. Kansas hung 23 points on Oklahoma in the fourth quarter alone, although Oklahoma scored a 55-40 win over the Jayhawks anyway. But having an extra coach to offer that kind of experience and knowledge of coaching against Oklahoma certainly doesn’t hurt Texas this week.

Beaty was fired as Kansas head coach a couple of weeks ago but he coached through the end of the regular season. Kansas has since hired Les Miles to be his replacement.

