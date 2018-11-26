Getty Images

Kyler Murray affirms ‘as of now’ he’ll join Oakland A’s after this season

By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2018, 5:12 PM EST
Among all the “good problems” anyone could possibly have, the one sitting before Kyler Murray has to be among the most tantalizing. His Oklahoma team is 11-1, preparing for the Big 12 Championship with a good shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. As a redshirt junior, Murray could return to school in 2019 as the clear Heisman Trophy favorite, or he could enter the NFL draft and try his hand at pro football.

Alas, there is the bird in the hand, and that bird is worth $4.5 million at the very least.

Given Murray’s greater-than-expected success on the gridiron, it’s now become a discussion point whether Murray should bail on baseball — and likely give back the $4.5 million signing bonus the Oakland A’s gave him after drafting him ninth overall in June — and focus on football or try his hand at being a two-sport athlete.

Crazy as it may seem, Murray is good enough to make all of the above options work.

However, on Monday Murray affirmed that the plan is still the plan.

“I feel like I can play in the NFL,” Murray said at Oklahoma’s Monday media availability. “But as far as giving (football) up, as of now that’s the plan.”

The key phrase there, of course, is “as of now.”

From afar, it seems clear Murray is torn between his heart (football) and his head (baseball). The logical choice would be to stick with baseball, given that he’ll make more money, could play longer while making more money and not have defensive linemen eight inches taller and 150 pounds heavier chasing him out of the batting box. Which are all things his agent Scott Boras is likely to remind him of in the event Murray starts to waver.

NC State, not Clemson, garners most First Team All-ACC selections

By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2018, 4:22 PM EST
The 2018 All-ACC team is out and you’re not going to be believe this, but Clemson did not have the most First team honorees in the conference. That distinction belongs to NC State, who placed six, including quarterback Ryan Finley

Clemson placed five players on the first team — running back Travis Etienne (a Doak Walker Award finalist), offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (the back-to-back winner of the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy) and defensive linemen Clelin FerrellChristian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence. The 12-0 Tigers, who again went 8-0 through the ACC regular season en route to their fourth straight Atlantic Division championship, will have Pitt for the ACC championship on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ABC).

Boston College posted four First Team selections. Despite leading the nation in passing defense, Miami did not place a defensive back on the First Team.

While the entire All-ACC teams can be found here, the First Team is posted below:

OFFENSE
QB Ryan Finley, NC State
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia
WR Jakobi Meyers, NC State
TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College
OT Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
OT Tyler Jones, NC State
OG Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
OG Parker Braun, Georgia Tech
C Garrett Bradbury, NC State

DEFENSE
DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
DE Brian Burns, Florida State
DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
LB Germaine Pratt, NC State
LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
LB Joe Giles-Harris, Duke
CB Hamp Cheevers, Boston College
CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
S Andre Cisco, Syracuse

SPECIALISTS
PK Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
SP Greg Dortch, Wake Forest

Broyles Award announces five finalists

By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2018, 3:50 PM EST
The Broyles Award on Monday announced its list of five finalists, awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach. The finalists are:

Jay Bateman, Army defensive coordinator
Mike Locksley, Alabama offensive coordinator
Chip Long, Notre Dame offensive coordinator
Jeff Scott, Clemson co-offensive coordinator
Bob Shoop, Mississippi State defensive coordinator

Each of the five finalists will travel to Little Rock, Ark., for the awards ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

First awarded in 1996, the award counts David CutcliffeGene ChizikKirby SmartGus MalzahnTom Herman and Lincoln Riley among its prior winners. Clemson’s Tony Elliott won the honor in 2017, making the Tigers the first team to have back-to-back winners in Broyles Award history (Brent Venables won the honor in 2016). Needless to say, a Scott victory would make Clemson the first school to have back-to-back-to-back winners.

Mike Bobo returning for a fifth season at Colorado State

By Zach BarnettNov 26, 2018, 2:32 PM EST
Mike Bobo‘s first three seasons at Colorado State played out exactly the same. His Rams went 7-5 each regular season, and lost each bowl game. Year 4 for him deviated from that pattern — in the wrong direction. Colorado State sputtered to a 3-9 mark in 2018. The Rams began the year with a Week 0 loss to Hawaii at home, then were blown out by rival Colorado in Denver. Colorado State rebounded to win three of its next five games — including a come-from-behind triumph over Arkansas — but lost its final five games to close the year.

Amid speculation that would be that for Bobo in Fort Collins, Colorado State AD Joe Parker announced Monday that Bobo will indeed return for a fifth season in 2019.

“We all agree the 2018 campaign’s outcome is not acceptable,” Parker said. “Our mission to excel was not achieved by the on-field results. The shortfalls will be remedied to ensure future performances demonstrate excellence. Winning is important, it is our expectation and we will do it in the right way, with integrity.”

The “we’re bringing him back” AD statement is a fairly new phenomenon in college football, and that it’s become necessary is never a good sign for the coach in questions’s job security. You won’t see Greg Byrne releasing a statement announcing Alabama is bringing Nick Saban back in 2019.

But Bobo would rather have this statement than the alternative.

Ex-Kansas coach David Beaty to help Texas prepare for Oklahoma

By Kevin McGuireNov 26, 2018, 1:14 PM EST
Just days after coaching his final game at Kansas against Texas, David Beaty is now a Longhorn. To a certain degree, at least.

Beaty will assist Texas head coach Tom Herman as a consultant as the Longhorns prepare to take on Oklahoma this week in the Big 12 championship game. After reports of this role popped up on Sunday, Herman officially announced the addition of Beaty as a consultant on Monday morning.

Even though Herman and Texas beat Oklahoma earlier this season, adding Beaty as a consultant make sense given how Kansas rolled up 40 points on the Sooners just two weeks ago. Kansas hung 23 points on Oklahoma in the fourth quarter alone, although Oklahoma scored a 55-40 win over the Jayhawks anyway. But having an extra coach to offer that kind of experience and knowledge of coaching against Oklahoma certainly doesn’t hurt Texas this week.

Beaty was fired as Kansas head coach a couple of weeks ago but he coached through the end of the regular season. Kansas has since hired Les Miles to be his replacement.