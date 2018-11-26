Michigan’s Rashan Gary declares for the NFL Draft

It’s that time of the year again. One of the top defensive linemen in the nation is heading to the NFL. Michigan defensive tackle Rashan Gary has officially declared for the NFL Draft in 2019, thus passing on his final year of eligibility with the Wolverines next fall.

Gary announced his decision with a video message on YouTube, shared via his Twitter account.

Gary’s announcement is not at all surprising given his talent and potential. He also missed some playing time this season due to injury, appearing in nine games this season. In his nine games, Gary recorded 44 tackles and 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks. The former number one prospect in the nation was a key player in Michigan’s defense the past couple of years.

It is not specified if Gary is going to skip Michigan’s upcoming bowl game at this time.

