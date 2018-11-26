NC State, not Clemson, garners most First Team All-ACC selections

The 2018 All-ACC team is out and you’re not going to be believe this, but Clemson did not have the most First team honorees in the conference. That distinction belongs to NC State, who placed six, including quarterback Ryan Finley
Clemson placed five players on the first team — running back Travis Etienne (a Doak Walker Award finalist), offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt (the back-to-back winner of the ACC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy) and defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence. The 12-0 Tigers, who again went 8-0 through the ACC regular season en route to their fourth straight Atlantic Division championship, will have Pitt for the ACC championship on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ABC).
Boston College posted four First Team selections. Despite leading the nation in passing defense, Miami did not place a defensive back on the First Team.
While the entire All-ACC teams can be found here, the First Team is posted below:
OFFENSE
QB Ryan Finley, NC State
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
RB AJ Dillon, Boston College
WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State
WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Virginia
WR Jakobi Meyers, NC State
TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College
OT Mitch Hyatt, Clemson
OT Tyler Jones, NC State
OG Chris Lindstrom, Boston College
OG Parker Braun, Georgia Tech
C Garrett Bradbury, NC State
DEFENSE
DE Clelin Ferrell, Clemson
DE Brian Burns, Florida State
DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson
DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson
LB Germaine Pratt, NC State
LB Shaquille Quarterman, Miami
LB Joe Giles-Harris, Duke
CB Hamp Cheevers, Boston College
CB Bryce Hall, Virginia
S Juan Thornhill, Virginia
S Andre Cisco, Syracuse
SPECIALISTS
PK Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
P Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse
SP Greg Dortch, Wake Forest