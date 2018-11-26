NC State, not Clemson, garners most First Team All-ACC selections

Among all the “good problems” anyone could possibly have, the one sitting before Kyler Murray has to be among the most tantalizing. His Oklahoma team is 11-1, preparing for the Big 12 Championship with a good shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. As a redshirt junior, Murray could return to school in 2019 as the clear Heisman Trophy favorite, or he could enter the NFL draft and try his hand at pro football.

Alas, there is the bird in the hand, and that bird is worth $4.5 million at the very least.

Given Murray’s greater-than-expected success on the gridiron, it’s now become a discussion point whether Murray should bail on baseball — and likely give back the $4.5 million signing bonus the Oakland A’s gave him after drafting him ninth overall in June — and focus on football or try his hand at being a two-sport athlete.

Crazy as it may seem, Murray is good enough to make all of the above options work.

However, on Monday Murray affirmed that the plan is still the plan.

“I feel like I can play in the NFL,” Murray said at Oklahoma’s Monday media availability. “But as far as giving (football) up, as of now that’s the plan.”

The key phrase there, of course, is “as of now.”

From afar, it seems clear Murray is torn between his heart (football) and his head (baseball). The logical choice would be to stick with baseball, given that he’ll make more money, could play longer while making more money and not have defensive linemen eight inches taller and 150 pounds heavier chasing him out of the batting box. Which are all things his agent Scott Boras is likely to remind him of in the event Murray starts to waver.