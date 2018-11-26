Reports flaring about Mack Brown heading back to UNC

The job search for a new head coach at North Carolina may have already wrapped up, and a reunion with Mack Brown is reportedly all but official at this point. That’s right, Mack Brown, the former head coach of the Tar Heels from 1988 through 1997 is reportedly being hired to return to Chapel Hill following the dismissal of Larry Fedora over the weekend.

News of the Brown hiring was reported Monday morning by Inside Carolina, which followed up a previous report from Football Scoop from Sunday noting there were some hot murmurs about the hiring process at UNC being connected to Brown. ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill also said on Sirius XM Radio “Mack Brown will be the head coach for a second tenure at North Carolina.”

Next coach at North Carolina? @TomLuginbill just now on @SXMCollege: “Mack Brown will be the head coach for a second tenure at North Carolina. Mark it down” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 25, 2018

Brown, who will be 68 by the time next season kicks off, last coached at Texas in 2013, when he was unceremoniously pushed out the door to make room for Nick Saban only for the Longhorns to hire Charlie Strong instead. Since then, Brown has been working as an analyst for ESPN. The College Football Hall of Fame head coach has one BCS national championship to his name and he was the 1996 ACC Coach of the Year when UNC went 10-2 and a top 10 finish. UNC has finished in the AP top 25 just once since Brown left UNC for Texas after the 1997 season. Brown coached UNC to four top 25 finishes in the AP Top 25, and four of the five top 25 seasons on Chapel Hill since 1983.

Perhaps there could be some benefit to bringing back a coach like Brown, who is familiar and devoted to improving the program, but it is probably safe to say Brown’s potential success at UNC will be reliant on having a strong supporting cast around him.

Follow @KevinOnCFB