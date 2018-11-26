Tennessee OC Tyson Helton expected to be named head coach at WKU

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears as if there will be two college football head coaches with the Helton surname roaming the sidelines next season.

Over the weekend, and to the chagrin of many USC fans, Lynn Swann confirmed that Clay Helton would return as the Trojans’ head coach next season. Monday, multiple reports surfaced that Helton’s younger brother, Tyson Helton, is expected to be named as Western Kentucky’s next head football coach.

The younger Helton would replace the 36-year-old Mike Sanford, who was fired Sunday after just two seasons at the helm and posting a 9-16 record.

Tyler Helton spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for his brother at USC.

A hiring, which is expected to be officially announced in the next day or two, would serve as a homecoming of sorts for Helton as he was the coordinator for the Hilltoppers from 2014-15 before moving on to the Trojans. The former Houston quarterback has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati, UAB and Memphis.

The 41-year-old Helton has never been a head coach at any level of football.