Texas A&M fined $50,000 by SEC for field-storming fans following epic seven-overtime win over LSU

For the fifth time this year, and the third time in the SEC, a football program’s fans have “cost” their university financially.
Following Texas A&M’s epic seven-overtime win over LSU Saturday night/Sunday morning, Aggies fans descended on Kyle Field en masse in celebration of A&M’s upset of the Tigers. Monday, the SEC announced that A&M has been fined $50,000 for violating “the Southeastern Conference access to competition area policy, due to fans entering the field.”
This was the university’s first violation of a policy that was enacted in 2004; a second violation would result in a $100,000 fine and any subsequent violation would cost the school $250,000 for each occurrence. The conference noted in its release that “[f]ines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.”
The SEC had previously fined Kentucky (HERE) and LSU (HERE) for field-storming fans this season. The Pac-12 also fined Washington State for its own field-storming incident last month, while the Big 12 did the same to Iowa State.
This, though, likely isn’t the last time the SEC home office gets involved in a situation surrounding this game as it had previously been reported that an LSU football staffer, Steve Kragthorpe, was punched by an A&M staffer in the postgame maelstrom. It was subsequently confirmed that the alleged puncher is the nephew of A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher; Monday night, a statement attributed to Fisher was released by the football program.
It appears as if there will be two college football head coaches with the Helton surname roaming the sidelines next season.
Over the weekend, and to the chagrin of many USC fans, Lynn Swann confirmed that Clay Helton would return as the Trojans’ head coach next season. Monday, multiple reports surfaced that Helton’s younger brother, Tyson Helton, is expected to be named as Western Kentucky’s next head football coach.
The younger Helton would replace the 36-year-old Mike Sanford, who was fired Sunday after just two seasons at the helm and posting a 9-16 record.
Tyler Helton spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for his brother at USC.
A hiring, which is expected to be officially announced in the next day or two, would serve as a homecoming of sorts for Helton as he was the coordinator for the Hilltoppers from 2014-15 before moving on to the Trojans. The former Houston quarterback has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati, UAB and Memphis.
The 41-year-old Helton has never been a head coach at any level of football.
Following Rashan Gary‘s lead, Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry has used the first weekday after the regular season to declare for the NFL draft.
Harry made the announcement through an Arizona State press release.
“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. These past three years have been filled with unforgettable memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to represent Arizona State University,” Harry said in a statement.
“This is something that I’ve dreamed about as long as I can remember and I’m extremely excited to see what the future holds.”
Harry ranked second in the Pac-12 in receiving yards, hauling in 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns. Checking in at 6-foot-4, Harry has a chance to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2019 NFL draft.
Harry is unsure on whether he’ll participate in Arizona State’s to-be-determined bowl game.
Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork, Mississippi State John Cohen, you have a trip to Birmingham in your future. The principal wants to see you.
Following a chippy (to put it lightly) Egg Bowl that saw No. 18 Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 35-3 in Oxford and players and officials chirping at each other after the game, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is about ready to turn this car around and drive straight home with both sides of the Egg Bowl rivalry.
“It remains disappointing to have seen the unnecessary actions during and after the Mississippi State at Ole Miss game on Thursday night. These actions are unacceptable and my concern relates to the bigger issue of the repeated incidents before, during and after games between these football programs,” Sankey said in a statement. “These incidents have become too common in this series. I will require both athletics directors to meet with me at the SEC Office in the off-season to review past issues and develop a plan for the purpose of creating a healthier environment for this annual game.”
Here’s a taste of the action that transpired during the game.
And after.
Sankey also specifically called out two players from each team.
The SEC’s review of the in-game altercation determined that four players should have been called for flagrant personal foul penalties: #38 Johnathan Abram and #2 Jamal Peters of Mississippi State and #1 A.J. Brown and #2 Matt Corral of Ole Miss.
Of course, there is a ton of recent history here, where Mississippi State’s Leo Lewis narced on Ole Miss in an NCAA recruiting investigation, which led to discoveries, by a Mississippi State fan, that forced Hugh Freezeto resign.
And that’s just scratching the surface.
Among all the “good problems” anyone could possibly have, the one sitting before Kyler Murray has to be among the most tantalizing. His Oklahoma team is 11-1, preparing for the Big 12 Championship with a good shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. As a redshirt junior, Murray could return to school in 2019 as the clear Heisman Trophy favorite, or he could enter the NFL draft and try his hand at pro football.
Alas, there is the bird in the hand, and that bird is worth $4.5 million at the very least.
Given Murray’s greater-than-expected success on the gridiron, it’s now become a discussion point whether Murray should bail on baseball — and likely give back the $4.5 million signing bonus the Oakland A’s gave him after drafting him ninth overall in June — and focus on football or try his hand at being a two-sport athlete.
Crazy as it may seem, Murray is good enough to make all of the above options work.
However, on Monday Murray affirmed that the plan is still the plan.
“I feel like I can play in the NFL,” Murray said at Oklahoma’s Monday media availability. “But as far as giving (football) up, as of now that’s the plan.”
The key phrase there, of course, is “as of now.”
From afar, it seems clear Murray is torn between his heart (football) and his head (baseball). The logical choice would be to stick with baseball, given that he’ll make more money, could play longer while making more money and not have defensive linemen eight inches taller and 150 pounds heavier chasing him out of the batting box. Which are all things his agent Scott Boras is likely to remind him of in the event Murray starts to waver.