Urban Meyer says “I plan to coach” after this season

Much has been made about the future of Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, but the head coach of the Buckeyes says he is no planning on stepping aside.

“I plan to coach,” Meyer said during a media session on Monday when asked about his plans beyond this season, according to Eleven Warriors.

Meyer’s future has been an ongoing subject of conversation this season given the stress and drama surrounding him and the entire program this season starting back in the summer with the fallout of the Zach Smith storyline. Meyer has never mentioned the possibility of stepping down as head coach though and has always said he intends to keep going, even if there were odds released on who will be Ohio State’s coach in 2019.

Meyer resigned from coaching at Florida due to stress-related concerns in 2010. After a season off from coaching, Meyer returned to the sidelines as Ohio State’s head coach in 2012, where he is now wrapping up his seventh year on the job. It is the longest he has coached in one spot in his coaching career.

Meyer will coach Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game this Saturday.

