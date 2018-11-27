Bovada shortens Heisman odds for Kyler Murray… and frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa‘s Heisman runaway has slowed a bit since early this month, but has it slowed enough for anyone to catch him?
Based on the latest Bovada.lv odds for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, the answer is a resounding no. Last week, the Alabama quarterback was a sizable 1/4 favorite to win this year’s version of the stiff-armed trophy. Seven days later, those odds have shortened to 1/5 with a week left in the voting, although those are significantly longer than the 1/10 the true sophomore was getting on Nov. 5.
Kyler Murray, universally acknowledged as the only player who could potentially steal the most prestigious trophy in college football from Tagovailoa, saw his odds shorten as well, with the Oklahoma quarterback going from 9/2 to 7/2. Coming off the loss to Murray’s Oklahoma Sooners, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier fell from 12/1 to 20/1, while fellow quarterback Dwayne Haskins, shining in a record-setting performance during Ohio State’s romp over Michigan, jumped from 50/1 to 33/1.
With Washington State’s loss to rival Washington a blight on his resume, Gardner Minshew reversed Haskins’ odds as he went from 33/1 to 50/1. Just two other players currently sit on Bovada’s board, and they’re both from Clemson — running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both Tigers are at 100/1 after being at 60/1 and 50/1, respectively, a week ago.
UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (50/1 a week ago) was taken off the board after suffering a horrendous injury in Week 13 that required emergency surgery, while Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (100/1) suffered the same wagering fate as Milton after getting embarrassed by rival OSU.
The deadline for voters to submit their ballots is Monday, Dec. 3, the same day the finalists are announced. The winner of the 2018 Heisman Trophy will be announced the evening of Saturday, Dec. 8.
If you hadn’t noticed already, silly season is in full swing.
Earlier this month, Auburn athletic director Allen Greene was very publicly adamant that Gus Malzahn would return next season as the Tigers’ head football coach. Monday, however, a report, in the form of a series of tweets from Josh Moon of the Alabama Reporter, surfaced that pointed to “a serious movement among high-powered officials at AU to fire” Malzahn.
Moon also reported that “at least two powerbrokers” met with a high-profile name a few weeks ago: former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops. FootballScoop.com also reported that they were “told that people representing Auburn met with Bob Stoops a few weeks back.”
Being connected to a job that’s not even open at the moment didn’t sit well with Stoops, at all, as the retired coach blistered the reports, telling George Schroeder of USA Today “[i]t’s just foolish speculation… that has no basis to it.”
But wait, there’s more.
“This is ridiculous. You people are listening to stuff that just isn’t there. That’s just a bunch of people (reporting rumors) that are totally clueless and just make up news. That isn’t true.”
The 58-year-old Stoops, who retired in June of 2017 and whose last game came against Malzahn’s Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, is very comfortable being away from the sidelines but would listen to coaching overtures if it were the right job. As the Cleveland Browns coaching search heats up, expect Stoops’ name to be prominently mentioned.
As for Malzahn? If he were fired without cause, Auburn would owe him in excess of $32 million as part of a new seven-year, $49 million contract agreed upon this past offseason.
There are some involved in the Texas State football who want Art Briles to fill its vacancy at head coach. Given the baggage that would come with such a hire, it appears the university will instead look at Briles Lite — even as he would come with his own set of personal baggage as well.
According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, and citing a person with knowledge of the situation, Texas State is likely to speak to Kendal Briles about its head coaching vacancy in the not-too-distant-future. Briles, the son of the disgraced former Baylor head coach, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator at Houston after spending the previous year in the same position at Florida Atlantic.
Art Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program. Kendal Briles was an assistant on his father’s BU coaching staff, and was swept up in the sea of change that engulfed the football program in the wake of that scandal.
What any university considering Kendal Briles, especially for the head job, will have to determine is his connection to the scandal and how serious the storm would be if he were to be hired — and if it would be worth riding out. According to one of the handful of lawsuits filed against Baylor University in connection to the sexual assault allegations, Kendal Briles is alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”
Texas State is looking to replace Everett Withers, who it was confirmed earlier this month would not be brought back as head coach in 2019.
It appears Kingston Davis‘ brief but highly eventful — and turbulent — time at UAB has come to an end.
In late September, Davis was indefinitely suspended from the Blazers football team for what was described as an unspecified student-conduct issue. Two months later, al.com noted, the running back is no longer listed on the team’s online roster.
No specific reason for the apparent parting of ways was given.
“Kingston Davis was placed on interim suspension from UAB in September pending a student conduct investigation,” the school said in a statement. “Due to student privacy laws, no additional information is available at this time.”
The website notes that Davis’ removal from the roster came around the same time a tweet surfaced that contained videos allegedly showing “Davis brandishing a gun in one video and threatening violence in another.” That tweet has since been deleted.
The school has declined to comment on the videos and if they played a role in the separation.
In three games this season prior to the original suspension, Davis rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. The two rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead at the time.
In mid-December of last year, Davis announced that he would be transferring from a Kansas junior college — hello “Last Chance U” — to UAB. In March of that same year, Davis had decided to transfer from Michigan.
A three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country. As a true freshman in Ann Arbor, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.
When Wake Forst whacked its defensive coordinator in late September, coordinating duties were split up amongst the remaining defensive assistants. Two months later, the Demon Deacons have decided to stay in-house for a permanent replacement.
Over the weekend, Wake announced that Lyle Hemphill has been promoted to the position of defensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Hemphill, who replaces the dismissed Jay Sawvel, has spent the past two seasons as the Demon Deacons’ safeties coach.
Hemphill last served as coordinator at Stony Brook, where he was the FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2015.
In addition to Hemphill’s promotion, the football program also announced that Dave Cohen has been named the assistant head coach for defense. The past five seasons, Cohen has been the Demon Deacons’ defensive line coach.
At the time of Sawvel’s dismissal, Wake ranked 106th in scoring defense (33.5 points per game); at the end of the regular season, they are tied for 102nd at 33.3 ppg.
“Under Lyle’s and Dave’s leadership, I saw improvement in all phases of our defense,” head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “These promotions are well-earned and are the best decision for Wake Forest as we move forward and into our bowl game.”