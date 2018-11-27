Bovada shortens Heisman odds for Kyler Murray… and frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa‘s Heisman runaway has slowed a bit since early this month, but has it slowed enough for anyone to catch him?

Based on the latest Bovada.lv odds for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, the answer is a resounding no. Last week, the Alabama quarterback was a sizable 1/4 favorite to win this year’s version of the stiff-armed trophy. Seven days later, those odds have shortened to 1/5 with a week left in the voting, although those are significantly longer than the 1/10 the true sophomore was getting on Nov. 5.

Kyler Murray, universally acknowledged as the only player who could potentially steal the most prestigious trophy in college football from Tagovailoa, saw his odds shorten as well, with the Oklahoma quarterback going from 9/2 to 7/2. Coming off the loss to Murray’s Oklahoma Sooners, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier fell from 12/1 to 20/1, while fellow quarterback Dwayne Haskins, shining in a record-setting performance during Ohio State’s romp over Michigan, jumped from 50/1 to 33/1.

With Washington State’s loss to rival Washington a blight on his resume, Gardner Minshew reversed Haskins’ odds as he went from 33/1 to 50/1. Just two other players currently sit on Bovada’s board, and they’re both from Clemson — running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both Tigers are at 100/1 after being at 60/1 and 50/1, respectively, a week ago.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (50/1 a week ago) was taken off the board after suffering a horrendous injury in Week 13 that required emergency surgery, while Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (100/1) suffered the same wagering fate as Milton after getting embarrassed by rival OSU.

The deadline for voters to submit their ballots is Monday, Dec. 3, the same day the finalists are announced. The winner of the 2018 Heisman Trophy will be announced the evening of Saturday, Dec. 8.