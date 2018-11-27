Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence claim ACC Coach, Rookie of the Year honors

Second-ranked Clemson may not have dominated the first-team all-conference squads like one would expect, but they are doing quite well in the initial stages of the “(Fill in the blank) of the Year” honors.
Coming off his fourth consecutive Atlantic division title, Dabo Swinney has been named as the ACC’s Coach of the Year. This is Swinney’s second such honor, with the first coming in 2015.
Finishing second to Swinney’s 27 votes was Syracuse’s Dino Babers and his 22 votes. Pat Narduzzi of Coastal champion Pitt (nine votes), Boston College’s Steve Addazio (one) and Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall (one) were the only other coaches to receive votes.
Additionally, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence claimed both the ACC’s overall Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards. The true freshman was the overwhelming winner in both categories, receiving 57 votes in each.
On the other side of the ball, Syracuse safety Andre Cisco was named as the conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.
ACC Rookie of the Year
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson — 57 votes
Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson — 1
Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse — 1
Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State — 1
ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson — 57
Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State — 2
Tobias Oliver, QB, Georgia Tech — 1
ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse — 40
Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson — 10
Jaiden Woodbey, LB, Florida State — 5
Charlie Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech — 3
Trey Morrison, CB, North Carolina — 2