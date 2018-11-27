Getty Images

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence claim ACC Coach, Rookie of the Year honors

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 1:41 PM EST
2 Comments

Second-ranked Clemson may not have dominated the first-team all-conference squads like one would expect, but they are doing quite well in the initial stages of the “(Fill in the blank) of the Year” honors.

Coming off his fourth consecutive Atlantic division title, Dabo Swinney has been named as the ACC’s Coach of the Year.  This is Swinney’s second such honor, with the first coming in 2015.

Finishing second to Swinney’s 27 votes was Syracuse’s Dino Babers and his 22 votes.  Pat Narduzzi of Coastal champion Pitt (nine votes), Boston College’s Steve Addazio (one) and Virginia’s Bronco Mendenhall (one) were the only other coaches to receive votes.

Additionally, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence claimed both the ACC’s overall Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year awards.  The true freshman was the overwhelming winner in both categories, receiving 57 votes in each.

On the other side of the ball, Syracuse safety Andre Cisco was named as the conference’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

ACC Rookie of the Year
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson — 57 votes
Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson — 1
Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse — 1
Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State — 1

ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson — 57
Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State — 2
Tobias Oliver, QB, Georgia Tech — 1

ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse — 40
Xavier Thomas, DE, Clemson — 10
Jaiden Woodbey, LB, Florida State — 5
Charlie Thomas, LB, Georgia Tech — 3
Trey Morrison, CB, North Carolina — 2

UPDATE: ‘Blood flow restored’ to McKenzie Milton’s knee, reconstructive surgery to be performed ‘at a later time’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 2:46 PM EST
1 Comment

There’s been some encouraging news released on the status of McKenzie Milton., although it appears the one-time Heisman Trophy contender still has an arduous journey ahead of him.

In their most recent statement concerning their son, the parents of the UCF quarterback revealed that “blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact.” The family added that, “[a]t a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee.”

Below is the family’s statement, in its entirety:

On behalf of our son, Mckenzie Milton, and our family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical staff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie’s injuries.

“His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care. At a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee. That date has not been determined at this time.

“Mckenzie and our entire family are so touched and grateful for the prayers, support, and well wishes. Mckenzie is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude. He looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championship this Saturday.

“At this time, Mckenzie would like to maintain his privacy to get the proper rest, medical care, and healing before he grants any interviews. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this request. Knight Nation is part of our Ohana and we feel very blessed as a family. Aloha. Mark & Teresa Milton.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF Friday evening, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful but provided no details on the specific nature of the injury.

Monday, one of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, confirmed that he had FaceTimed with Milton recently and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the surgery was performed Friday night and on into Saturday morning.

Kenechi Udeze says he’s out as USC’s defensive line coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Clay Helton made an in-season move on the man responsible for USC’s offensive line.  A month later, the head coach has made an after-season move on the other side of the ball.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by the school, Kenechi Udeze revealed on Twitter that he will not be returning as the Trojans’ defensive line coach. “I’d like to thank Coach Helton and his family for my opportunity here,” Udeze wrote. “To the Trojan Family know that I will always bleed Cardinal and Gold and I thank you for your support!”

Udeze, a former Trojans All-American, had spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater.

Outside of a two-year bowl ban levied by the NCAA for 2010 and 2011 seasons, the Trojans this year failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2000.  After much speculation and fan upheaval, athletic director Lynn Swann confirmed Sunday that Helton will be returning for a fourth season in 2019.

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson leaving Florida early for the NFL

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Florida is the latest, but certainly not the last, to feel the personnel sting of early attrition.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson announced that he has decided to forego his senior seasons in Gainesville and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft.  The defensive back also confirmed that he will take the field for the Gators’ bowl game.

“Along with this decision, I want Gator Nation to know that I am 100 PERCENT COMMITTED to my team and this program as we look to finish the season strong at our bowl game next month,” Gardner-Johnson wrote.

In his three seasons with the Gators, Gardner-Johnson has started 25 of the 36 games in which he played.  Gardner-Johnson is tied for the team lead this season in interceptions with two, while he’s fourth in tackles (66) and tied for third in tackles for loss (nine).

Western Kentucky confirms Tennessee OC Tyson Helton as new head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 12:55 PM EST
1 Comment

And now it’s officially official.

Monday, reports surfaced that Western Kentucky would be turning to Tyson Helton as its next head football coach.  Early Tuesday afternoon, the Conference USA program confirmed that the 41-year-old Helton has been hired to replace Mike Sanford as the Hilltoppers’ sideline boss.

Sanford spent the past two seasons at the school, compiling a 9-15 record in the process, before being fired Sunday.

“When determining our next head football coach, there were many qualities we felt this person must have. Certainly they needed to have an excellent football mind, but also be a tremendous person who was respected inside and outside of the locker room. We found that person in Tyson Helton,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement. “His background as an innovative offensive mind and a great motivator of his players fit our mission to find the next great leader for our football program. We are thrilled to bring Tyson and his wonderful family back to WKU.

Helton, the younger brother of USC head coach Clay Helton, spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for his brother at USC.

A hiring, which is expected to be officially announced in the next day or two, would serve as a homecoming of sorts for Helton as he was the coordinator for the Hilltoppers from 2014-15 before moving on to the Trojans. The former Houston quarterback has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati, UAB and Memphis.