DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson leaving Florida early for the NFL

Florida is the latest, but certainly not the last, to feel the personnel sting of early attrition.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson announced that he has decided to forego his senior seasons in Gainesville and make himself available for the 2019 NFL draft. The defensive back also confirmed that he will take the field for the Gators’ bowl game.
“Along with this decision, I want Gator Nation to know that I am 100 PERCENT COMMITTED to my team and this program as we look to finish the season strong at our bowl game next month,” Gardner-Johnson wrote.
In his three seasons with the Gators, Gardner-Johnson has started 25 of the 36 games in which he played. Gardner-Johnson is tied for the team lead this season in interceptions with two, while he’s fourth in tackles (66) and tied for third in tackles for loss (nine).