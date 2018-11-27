Ex-Michigan RB Kingston Davis no longer listed on UAB’s roster

It appears Kingston Davis‘ brief but highly eventful — and turbulent — time at UAB has come to an end.
In late September, Davis was indefinitely suspended from the Blazers football team for what was described as an unspecified student-conduct issue. Two months later, al.com noted, the running back is no longer listed on the team’s online roster.
No specific reason for the apparent parting of ways was given.
“Kingston Davis was placed on interim suspension from UAB in September pending a student conduct investigation,” the school said in a statement. “Due to student privacy laws, no additional information is available at this time.”
The website notes that Davis’ removal from the roster came around the same time a tweet surfaced that contained videos allegedly showing “Davis brandishing a gun in one video and threatening violence in another.” That tweet has since been deleted.
The school has declined to comment on the videos and if they played a role in the separation.
In three games this season prior to the original suspension, Davis rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. The two rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead at the time.
In mid-December of last year, Davis announced that he would be transferring from a Kansas junior college — hello “Last Chance U” — to UAB. In March of that same year, Davis had decided to transfer from Michigan.
A three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country. As a true freshman in Ann Arbor, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.
When Wake Forst whacked its defensive coordinator in late September, coordinating duties were split up amongst the remaining defensive assistants. Two months later, the Demon Deacons have decided to stay in-house for a permanent replacement.
Over the weekend, Wake announced that Lyle Hemphill has been promoted to the position of defensive coordinator for the 2019 season. Hemphill, who replaces the dismissed Jay Sawvel, has spent the past two seasons as the Demon Deacons’ safeties coach.
Hemphill last served as coordinator at Stony Brook, where he was the FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2015.
In addition to Hemphill’s promotion, the football program also announced that Dave Cohen has been named the assistant head coach for defense. The past five seasons, Cohen has been the Demon Deacons’ defensive line coach.
At the time of Sawvel’s dismissal, Wake ranked 106th in scoring defense (33.5 points per game); at the end of the regular season, they are tied for 102nd at 33.3 ppg.
“Under Lyle’s and Dave’s leadership, I saw improvement in all phases of our defense,” head coach Dave Clawson said in a statement. “These promotions are well-earned and are the best decision for Wake Forest as we move forward and into our bowl game.”
For the fifth time this year, and the third time in the SEC, a football program’s fans have “cost” their university financially.
Following Texas A&M’s epic seven-overtime win over LSU Saturday night/Sunday morning, Aggies fans descended on Kyle Field en masse in celebration of A&M’s upset of the Tigers. Monday, the SEC announced that A&M has been fined $50,000 for violating “the Southeastern Conference access to competition area policy, due to fans entering the field.”
This was the university’s first violation of a policy that was enacted in 2004; a second violation would result in a $100,000 fine and any subsequent violation would cost the school $250,000 for each occurrence. The conference noted in its release that “[f]ines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.”
The SEC had previously fined Kentucky (HERE) and LSU (HERE) for field-storming fans this season. The Pac-12 also fined Washington State for its own field-storming incident last month, while the Big 12 did the same to Iowa State.
This, though, likely isn’t the last time the SEC home office gets involved in a situation surrounding this game as it had previously been reported that an LSU football staffer, Steve Kragthorpe, was punched by an A&M staffer in the postgame maelstrom. It was subsequently confirmed that the alleged puncher is the nephew of A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher; Monday night, a statement attributed to Fisher was released by the football program.
It appears as if there will be two college football head coaches with the Helton surname roaming the sidelines next season.
Over the weekend, and to the chagrin of many USC fans, Lynn Swann confirmed that Clay Helton would return as the Trojans’ head coach next season. Monday, multiple reports surfaced that Helton’s younger brother, Tyson Helton, is expected to be named as Western Kentucky’s next head football coach.
The younger Helton would replace the 36-year-old Mike Sanford, who was fired Sunday after just two seasons at the helm and posting a 9-16 record.
Tyler Helton spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for his brother at USC.
A hiring, which is expected to be officially announced in the next day or two, would serve as a homecoming of sorts for Helton as he was the coordinator for the Hilltoppers from 2014-15 before moving on to the Trojans. The former Houston quarterback has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati, UAB and Memphis.
The 41-year-old Helton has never been a head coach at any level of football.
Following Rashan Gary‘s lead, Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry has used the first weekday after the regular season to declare for the NFL draft.
Harry made the announcement through an Arizona State press release.
“I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. These past three years have been filled with unforgettable memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. It has truly been an honor to represent Arizona State University,” Harry said in a statement.
“This is something that I’ve dreamed about as long as I can remember and I’m extremely excited to see what the future holds.”
Harry ranked second in the Pac-12 in receiving yards, hauling in 73 passes for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns. Checking in at 6-foot-4, Harry has a chance to be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2019 NFL draft.
Harry is unsure on whether he’ll participate in Arizona State’s to-be-determined bowl game.