Ex-Michigan RB Kingston Davis no longer listed on UAB’s roster

It appears Kingston Davis‘ brief but highly eventful — and turbulent — time at UAB has come to an end.

In late September, Davis was indefinitely suspended from the Blazers football team for what was described as an unspecified student-conduct issue. Two months later, al.com noted, the running back is no longer listed on the team’s online roster.

No specific reason for the apparent parting of ways was given.

“Kingston Davis was placed on interim suspension from UAB in September pending a student conduct investigation,” the school said in a statement. “Due to student privacy laws, no additional information is available at this time.”

The website notes that Davis’ removal from the roster came around the same time a tweet surfaced that contained videos allegedly showing “Davis brandishing a gun in one video and threatening violence in another.” That tweet has since been deleted.

The school has declined to comment on the videos and if they played a role in the separation.

In three games this season prior to the original suspension, Davis rushed for 88 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 22 carries. The two rushing touchdowns were tied for the team lead at the time.

In mid-December of last year, Davis announced that he would be transferring from a Kansas junior college — hello “Last Chance U” — to UAB. In March of that same year, Davis had decided to transfer from Michigan.

A three-star member of the Wolverines’ 2016 recruiting class, Davis was rated as the No. 1 fullback in the country. As a true freshman in Ann Arbor, the 6-1, 245-pound back carried the ball twice for 17 yards.