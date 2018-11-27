Florida state’s attorney probing social media post depicting Willie Taggart being lynched

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A disturbing social-media development over the weekend has garnered the attention of the authorities.

In the hours after Florida State’s record bowl streak was snapped on Saturday, one FSU “fan” thought it appropriate to post a racist meme depicting first-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart being lynched. When given the opportunity to backtrack, the account registered to a Tom Shand instead doubled down.

“I’m dead [expletive] serious. This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of this clown!!!”

The university quickly rebuked the posting in a statement, describing it as ignorant and despicable. The posting could soon be described as criminal as well, with the Florida state’s attorney confirming that, in conjunction with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the university’s police department, an investigation into the posting is active and ongoing.

From the Tampa Bay Times:

The authorities’ investigation could probe whether the post and comment represent a threat of violence against Taggart. “There’s an active criminal investigation,” [state’s attorney Jack] Campbell said. “Certainly that is involved. I’m not going to further narrow what we are and are not looking at or try to get it down to one issue.

The “man” responsible for the post has already been fired from his job, his now-former employer, Hilton Grand Vacations, confirmed in a statement Monday.

Our concern regarding this situation has been a top priority. The person responsible for posting this information has been terminated. His behavior was in violation of multiple company policies and the furthest example from being a reflection of our company’s values.

Taggart, the first black head football coach in FSU history, finished his first season in Tallahassee at 5-7. The Seminoles won’t be going bowling for the first time since 1981.