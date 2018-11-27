Kenechi Udeze says he’s out as USC’s defensive line coach

Clay Helton made an in-season move on the man responsible for USC’s offensive line. A month later, the head coach has made an after-season move on the other side of the ball.
While it hasn’t been confirmed by the school, Kenechi Udeze revealed on Twitter that he will not be returning as the Trojans’ defensive line coach. “I’d like to thank Coach Helton and his family for my opportunity here,” Udeze wrote. “To the Trojan Family know that I will always bleed Cardinal and Gold and I thank you for your support!”
Udeze, a former Trojans All-American, had spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater.
Outside of a two-year bowl ban levied by the NCAA for 2010 and 2011 seasons, the Trojans this year failed to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2000. After much speculation and fan upheaval, athletic director Lynn Swann confirmed Sunday that Helton will be returning for a fourth season in 2019.