Report: Art Briles’ son a candidate for Texas State head coaching job

There are some involved in the Texas State football who want Art Briles to fill its vacancy at head coach. Given the baggage that would come with such a hire, it appears the university will instead look at Briles Lite — even as he would come with his own set of personal baggage as well.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, and citing a person with knowledge of the situation, Texas State is likely to speak to Kendal Briles about its head coaching vacancy in the not-too-distant-future. Briles, the son of the disgraced former Baylor head coach, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator at Houston after spending the previous year in the same position at Florida Atlantic.

Art Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program. Kendal Briles was an assistant on his father’s BU coaching staff, and was swept up in the sea of change that engulfed the football program in the wake of that scandal.

What any university considering Kendal Briles, especially for the head job, will have to determine is his connection to the scandal and how serious the storm would be if he were to be hired — and if it would be worth riding out. According to one of the handful of lawsuits filed against Baylor University in connection to the sexual assault allegations, Kendal Briles is alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

Texas State is looking to replace Everett Withers, who it was confirmed earlier this month would not be brought back as head coach in 2019.