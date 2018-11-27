Getty Images

Report: Justin Herbert’s shoulder injury not serious, shouldn’t impact QB’s bowl availability

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 10:11 AM EST
It remains to be seen if Justin Herbert has played his last down for Oregon.  If he has, though, it shouldn’t be because of injury.

Late in the first half of Saturday’s Civil War win over rival Oregon State, Herbert went down with an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder and did not return.  While there has been no official word from the football program, The Oregonian, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, reports that the quarterback did not sustain serious damage to the shoulder and it’s merely bruised.

As for the future, the newspaper goes on to write that the injury “is not expected to have any lasting implications on Herbert or impact on Oregon’s bowl game.”

While no final decision has been made, it’s believed that Herbert is leaning toward returning to the Ducks for another season.  Should he decide to leave Eugene early, he would likely be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2019 NFL draft.

It’s unclear at the moment whether Herbert, because of the shoulder issue and regardless of how minor it is, would join the growing trend of top players sidelining themselves from bowl games in order to protect their draft stock.

Herbert is currently fifth in the Pac-12 and 32nd national with a 147.7 pass efficiency rating.  The true junior has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards (2,985) this season, and his touchdown-to-interception ratio is better than 3-1 (28-8).

McKenzie Milton’s teammate says UCF QB ‘got to walk’ in days after gruesome injury, surgery

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 9:29 AM EST
There’s at least a sliver of positive news coming out of a horrific situation that developed in Week 13.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF Friday evening, McKenzie Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful but provided no details on the specific nature of the injury.

In an interview with ESPN.com‘s Andrea Adelson Monday, teammate Jordan Johnson revealed he FaceTimed with Milton recently and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the surgery was performed Friday night and on into Saturday morning. It’s unclear if Milton was able to walk on his own or did so with assistance, although the latter is more likely.

“I called him to see how he was doing, and he was letting us know that he’s there for us,” Johnson told Adelson. “He wants to see us succeed, so we’re out there playing for McKenzie. We want to go out there and win for him. It was all good vibes. I told him it was good to see him smiling. He said that he got to walk the other day, and he never appreciated walking as much.”

Milton remains hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital. In the family’s statement, they said that “McKenzie looks forward to rejoining his teammates in Orlando and supporting them in their quest to bring another conference championship to our program.” UCF will host Memphis this Saturday in the AAC championship game; it’s unclear if Milton will be released from the hospital in time to support his Knights teammates in person.

North Carolina confirms return of Mack Brown as head coach

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EST
4 Comments

For those who say you can’t go home again, Mack Brown is the latest to disprove that theory.

Seemingly out of the Tar Heel blue, reports surfaced over the weekend and on into Monday that Mack Brown was in talks to return to Chapel Hill as North Carolina’s head football coach.  Tuesday morning, UNC confirmed that the 67-year-old Brown has indeed returned to lead the Tar Heel football program.

Brown was the head coach at UNC from 1988-97, leading the Tar Heels to three 10-win seasons, six consecutive bowl games and two top-10 Associated Press finishes.  After going 69-46-1 in his 10 seasons, Brown left to take over at Texas following the 1997 regular season.

At Texas from 1998-2013, Brown, who spent the past several years as a college football analyst at ESPN, guided the Longhorns to six division titles, two Big 12 championships and, of course, the 2005 national championship.  Brown resigned as the Longhorns’ head coach in December of 2013.

“Mack Brown has a proven record of building great teams, and he doesn’t just develop football players – he also develops people of strong character,” said athletic director Bubba Cunningham in a statement. “He knows how to win championships, and he expects his student-athletes to win in the classroom and community, as well. We are excited about his plans for our football program, and I am thrilled to welcome Coach Brown and wife Sally back to Chapel Hill.”

“Sally and I love North Carolina, we love this University and we are thrilled to be back,’’ Brown said in his statement. “The best part of coaching is the players – building relationships, building confidence, and ultimately seeing them build success on and off the field. We can’t wait to meet our current student-athletes and reconnect with friends, alumni and fellow Tar Heel coaches. We thank UNC’s Board of Trustees, Chancellor Folt and Bubba Cunningham for supporting our return to the Carolina family.”

Brown, who will be formally introduced at a noon press conference Tuesday, replaces Larry Fedora, who was fired over the weekend after seven seasons with the football program.

Bob Stoops vehemently denies connection to Auburn job that’s not open

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 8:36 AM EST
If you hadn’t noticed already, silly season is in full swing.

Earlier this month, Auburn athletic director Allen Greene was very publicly adamant that Gus Malzahn would return next season as the Tigers’ head football coach.  Monday, however, a report, in the form of a series of tweets from Josh Moon of the Alabama Reporter, surfaced that pointed to “a serious movement among high-powered officials at AU to fire” Malzahn.

Moon also reported that “at least two powerbrokers” met with a high-profile name a few weeks ago: former Oklahoma head coach Bob StoopsFootballScoop.com also reported that they were “told that people representing Auburn met with Bob Stoops a few weeks back.”

Being connected to a job that’s not even open at the moment didn’t sit well with Stoops, at all, as the retired coach blistered the reports, telling George Schroeder of USA Today “[i]t’s just foolish speculation… that has no basis to it.”

But wait, there’s more.

“This is ridiculous.  You people are listening to stuff that just isn’t there. That’s just a bunch of people (reporting rumors) that are totally clueless and just make up news.  That isn’t true.”

The 58-year-old Stoops, who retired in June of 2017 and whose last game came against Malzahn’s Tigers in the Sugar Bowl, is very comfortable being away from the sidelines but would listen to coaching overtures if it were the right job.  As the Cleveland Browns coaching search heats up, expect Stoops’ name to be prominently mentioned.

As for Malzahn?  If he were fired without cause, Auburn would owe him in excess of $32 million as part of a new seven-year, $49 million contract agreed upon this past offseason.

Bovada shortens Heisman odds for Kyler Murray… and frontrunner Tua Tagovailoa

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018, 8:08 AM EST
1 Comment

Tua Tagovailoa‘s Heisman runaway has slowed a bit since early this month, but has it slowed enough for anyone to catch him?

Based on the latest Bovada.lv odds for the 2018 Heisman Trophy, the answer is a resounding no. Last week, the Alabama quarterback was a sizable 1/4 favorite to win this year’s version of the stiff-armed trophy. Seven days later, those odds have shortened to 1/5 with a week left in the voting, although those are significantly longer than the 1/10 the true sophomore was getting on Nov. 5.

Kyler Murray, universally acknowledged as the only player who could potentially steal the most prestigious trophy in college football from Tagovailoa, saw his odds shorten as well, with the Oklahoma quarterback going from 9/2 to 7/2. Coming off the loss to Murray’s Oklahoma Sooners, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier fell from 12/1 to 20/1, while fellow quarterback Dwayne Haskins, shining in a record-setting performance during Ohio State’s romp over Michigan, jumped from 50/1 to 33/1.

With Washington State’s loss to rival Washington a blight on his resume, Gardner Minshew reversed Haskins’ odds as he went from 33/1 to 50/1. Just two other players currently sit on Bovada’s board, and they’re both from Clemson — running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Both Tigers are at 100/1 after being at 60/1 and 50/1, respectively, a week ago.

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton (50/1 a week ago) was taken off the board after suffering a horrendous injury in Week 13 that required emergency surgery, while Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (100/1) suffered the same wagering fate as Milton after getting embarrassed by rival OSU.

The deadline for voters to submit their ballots is Monday, Dec. 3, the same day the finalists are announced. The winner of the 2018 Heisman Trophy will be announced the evening of Saturday, Dec. 8.