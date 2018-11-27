Getty Images

Texas legislator files bill to renew UT, A&M rivalry

By Zach BarnettNov 27, 2018
Texas and Texas A&M haven’t played on the gridiron since 2011. Unless they’re paired up in a bowl game, they’re not getting back together anytime soon, either. Texas A&M is scheduled out through 2027, while Texas is booked through 2029.

The rivalry’s on-field death has fostered a cold war off of it, where Longhorns and Aggies conduct themselves like the most annoying divorced couple you’ve ever heard of, constantly making sure their ex sees how happy they are with their new beau.

One Texas legislator is determined to change that, or at least to have all of us see him attempting to change it.

On Tuesday, State Rep. Lyle Larson, a Republican from San Antonio, filed House Bill 412, which would require the schools to play each other on Thanksgiving weekend or else lose all football scholarships that use state money.

The rub here is that the bill could pass unanimously and it wouldn’t change a thing. Texas and Texas A&M (or perhaps I should say Texas A&M and Texas) are the richest athletics departments in the country, so not a single one of the 170 football scholarships between the schools uses a dime of state money.

As Ben Baby wrote for the Dallas Morning News, this isn’t the first time Larson has failed to stick to politics. In 2013, Larson, a 1981 Texas A&M graduate, co-authored a bill congratulating Johnny Manziel for winning the 2012 Heisman Trophy. That bill was signed by then-Gov. Rick Perry.

USC confirms Tee Martin, three others no longer on Clay Helton’s staff

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018
It seems as if one of the conditions of Clay Helton remaining on as USC’s head coach was making significant changes to his coaching staff.

Earlier today, Kenechi Udeze announced via Twitter that he would not be returning for a fourth season as the Trojans’ defensive line coach.  Not long after, USC confirmed that not only is Udeze no longer on the staff, but that Tee Martin and Ronnie Bradford are out as well.

Additionally, the football program also confirmed that quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis has left to “pursue another opportunity”; it’s believed that other opportunity is a position on the Western Kentucky staff of new head coach Tyson Helton, the younger brother of the USC head coach.

Martin was already demoted earlier this year, stripped of his playcalling duties as the Trojans’ offensive coordinator.  The assistant coach, who also coached wide receivers, subsequently scrubbed his Twitter account of all mentions of his connection to USC.

Bradford had spent the past three seasons as defensive backs coach.

San Diego State’s starting LT no longer listed on roster

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018
It seems as if Tyler Roemer‘s temporary sabbatical has turned into a permanent one.

In the middle of this month, Roemer was indefinitely suspended by San Diego State head coach Rocky Long for violating unspecified team rules.  Monday, the San Diego Union-Tribune noted, Roemer’s name was removed from the team’s online roster.

Other than confirming the offensive lineman is no longer on the team, a university official declined to further comment on Roemer.

Roemer’s suspension cost him the final two games of the regular season.  Prior to that, he had started 23 straight games at left tackle for the Aztecs.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Roemer earned second-team All-Mountain West honors.

Reduced buyout would be condition of Gus Malzahn keeping Auburn job

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018
It appears that, following an in-season vote of confidence and post-regular season speculation about his future, Gus Malzahn will indeed remain the head football coach at Auburn — albeit with some strings attached.

According to Phillip Marshall of 247Sports.com, “Malzahn is on the verge of accepting a reduced buyout and other limitations to remain for his seventh season as Auburn’s head football coach.” Malzahn’s current contract calls for a buyout that’s a little north of $32 million; it’s unclear what the new buyout number would be.

There could also be tweaks involving Malzahn’s assistants, with Marshall writing that “[a]ny coaching staff moves would have to be revenue neutral, effectively removing the possibility of paying buyouts for assistant coaches and assuring Chip Lindsey would remain as offensive coordinator unless he chooses to leave.”

The report adds that Malzahn is on the verge of accepting the new conditions, although it’s unclear when a final agreement will be reached.

The news comes some 24 hours after Bob Stoops‘ name was attached to a job that’s not open.  The retired former Oklahoma head coach subsequently vehemently denied that he had met with anyone connected to Auburn in regards to the job.

In six seasons at Auburn, Malzahn has posted a 52-27 record overall and a 28-20 mark in SEC play.  After making it to the BCS championship game in his first season, the Tigers have reached double-digits in wins just one season (10-4 in 2017).  After entering this year ranked in the Top 10, AU ended the regular season at 7-5.

‘Blood flow restored’ to McKenzie Milton’s knee; reconstructive surgery to be performed ‘at later time’

By John TaylorNov 27, 2018
There’s been some encouraging news released on the status of McKenzie Milton., although it appears the one-time Heisman Trophy contender still has an arduous journey ahead of him.

In their most recent statement concerning their son, the parents of the UCF quarterback revealed that “blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact.” The family added that, “[a]t a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee.”

Below is the family’s statement, in its entirety:

On behalf of our son, Mckenzie Milton, and our family, we want to thank the doctors and nurses at Tampa General Hospital and the University of South Florida and UCF medical staff and athletic trainers for their teamwork and prompt attention to McKenzie’s injuries.

“His blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact. He is recovering and healing and is receiving the best medical care. At a later time, he will have reconstructive surgery to repair his knee. That date has not been determined at this time.

“Mckenzie and our entire family are so touched and grateful for the prayers, support, and well wishes. Mckenzie is in good spirits and has a very positive attitude. He looks forward to cheering on his teammates in their quest for another conference championship this Saturday.

“At this time, Mckenzie would like to maintain his privacy to get the proper rest, medical care, and healing before he grants any interviews. We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this request. Knight Nation is part of our Ohana and we feel very blessed as a family. Aloha. Mark & Teresa Milton.

In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF Friday evening, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”

It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful but provided no details on the specific nature of the injury.

Monday, one of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, confirmed that he had FaceTimed with Milton recently and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the surgery was performed Friday night and on into Saturday morning.