Western Kentucky confirms Tennessee OC Tyson Helton as new head coach

And now it’s officially official.
Monday, reports surfaced that Western Kentucky would be turning to Tyson Helton as its next head football coach. Early Tuesday afternoon, the Conference USA program confirmed that the 41-year-old Helton has been hired to replace Mike Sanford as the Hilltoppers’ sideline boss.
Sanford spent the past two seasons at the school, compiling a 9-15 record in the process, before being fired Sunday.
“When determining our next head football coach, there were many qualities we felt this person must have. Certainly they needed to have an excellent football mind, but also be a tremendous person who was respected inside and outside of the locker room. We found that person in Tyson Helton,” WKU athletic director Todd Stewart said in a statement. “His background as an innovative offensive mind and a great motivator of his players fit our mission to find the next great leader for our football program. We are thrilled to bring Tyson and his wonderful family back to WKU.
Helton, the younger brother of USC head coach Clay Helton, spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for his brother at USC.
Helton, the younger brother of USC head coach Clay Helton, spent the 2018 season as the offensive coordinator at Tennessee. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator for his brother at USC.

The former Houston quarterback has also spent time on coaching staffs at Cincinnati, UAB and Memphis.
Shortly after this past Saturday’s loss to Charlotte, Florida Atlantic “parted ways” with wide receivers coach Gary Harrell. Two days later, reports emerged that D.J. McCarthy has been hired as Harrell’s replacement.
For now, FAU has not yet confirmed any additions to Lane Kiffin’s coaching staff.
If it comes to fruition, McCarthy’s hiring would amount to a homecoming of sorts as he spent the 2017 season as the football program’s director of player development. This past season, McCarthy was an assistant coach for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.
McCarthy is most known for his time at LSU, where he spent the 2007-10 seasons as the Tigers’ receivers coach.
A disturbing social-media development over the weekend has garnered the attention of the authorities.
In the hours after Florida State’s record bowl streak was snapped on Saturday, one FSU “fan” thought it appropriate to post a racist meme depicting first-year Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart being lynched. When given the opportunity to backtrack, the account registered to a Tom Shand instead doubled down.
“I’m dead [expletive] serious. This is how far I’m willing to go to get rid of this clown!!!”
The university quickly rebuked the posting in a statement, describing it as ignorant and despicable. The posting could soon be described as criminal as well, with the Florida state’s attorney confirming that, in conjunction with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the university’s police department, an investigation into the posting is active and ongoing.
From the Tampa Bay Times:
The authorities’ investigation could probe whether the post and comment represent a threat of violence against Taggart.
“There’s an active criminal investigation,” [state’s attorney Jack] Campbell said. “Certainly that is involved. I’m not going to further narrow what we are and are not looking at or try to get it down to one issue.
The “man” responsible for the post has already been fired from his job, his now-former employer, Hilton Grand Vacations, confirmed in a statement Monday.
Our concern regarding this situation has been a top priority. The person responsible for posting this information has been terminated. His behavior was in violation of multiple company policies and the furthest example from being a reflection of our company’s values.
Taggart, the first black head football coach in FSU history, finished his first season in Tallahassee at 5-7. The Seminoles won’t be going bowling for the first time since 1981.
It remains to be seen if Justin Herbert has played his last down for Oregon. If he has, though, it shouldn’t be because of injury.
Late in the first half of Saturday’s Civil War win over rival Oregon State, Herbert went down with an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder and did not return. While there has been no official word from the football program, The Oregonian, citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, reports that the quarterback did not sustain serious damage to the shoulder and it’s merely bruised.
As for the future, the newspaper goes on to write that the injury “is not expected to have any lasting implications on Herbert or impact on Oregon’s bowl game.”
While no final decision has been made, it’s believed that Herbert is leaning toward returning to the Ducks for another season. Should he decide to leave Eugene early, he would likely be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the 2019 NFL draft.
It’s unclear at the moment whether Herbert, because of the shoulder issue and regardless of how minor it is, would join the growing trend of top players sidelining themselves from bowl games in order to protect their draft stock.
Herbert is currently fifth in the Pac-12 and 32nd national with a 147.7 pass efficiency rating. The true junior has thrown for nearly 3,000 yards (2,985) this season, and his touchdown-to-interception ratio is better than 3-1 (28-8).
There’s at least a sliver of positive news coming out of a horrific situation that developed in Week 13.
In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF Friday evening, McKenzie Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”
It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Saturday afternoon, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful but provided no details on the specific nature of the injury.
In an interview with ESPN.com‘s Andrea Adelson Monday, teammate Jordan Johnson revealed he FaceTimed with Milton recently and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the surgery was performed Friday night and on into Saturday morning. It’s unclear if Milton was able to walk on his own or did so with assistance, although the latter is more likely.
“I called him to see how he was doing, and he was letting us know that he’s there for us,” Johnson told Adelson. “He wants to see us succeed, so we’re out there playing for McKenzie. We want to go out there and win for him. It was all good vibes. I told him it was good to see him smiling. He said that he got to walk the other day, and he never appreciated walking as much.”
Milton remains hospitalized at Tampa General Hospital. In the family’s statement, they said that “McKenzie looks forward to rejoining his teammates in Orlando and supporting them in their quest to bring another conference championship to our program.” UCF will host Memphis this Saturday in the AAC championship game; it’s unclear if Milton will be released from the hospital in time to support his Knights teammates in person.