Clemson makes it a clean sweep in ACC Player of the Year awards

Clemson was easily the most dominant team in the ACC this season, and the conference hardware they are taking home this postseason is bearing that out.
Tuesday, Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence were named as the ACC’s Coach and Rookie of the Year, respectively. A day later a pair of Lawrence’s teammates, running back Travis Etienne and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, made it a clean sweep of the final three individual honors.
Not only was Etienne named as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, but he was named as the Overall Player of the Year as well. Ferrell, meanwhile, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.
In an odd twist, as you’ll see below, Ferrell’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, received seven times as many votes as Ferrell did in the Overall Player of the Year voting but lagged behind in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.
ACC Player of the Year
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 22
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 14
Ryan Finley, QB, NC State – 8
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 4
Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse – 4
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 3
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson – 2
Qadree Ollison, RB, Pitt – 1
Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest – 1
Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 1
ACC Offensive Player of the Year
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 32
Ryan Finley, QB, NC State – 9
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 6
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 5
Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse – 3
Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest – 2
Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 2
Qadree Ollison, RB, Pitt – 1
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson – 28
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 20
Zach Allen, DE, Boston College – 5
Gerald Willis III, DT, Miami – 3
Brian Burns, DE, Florida State – 2
Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse – 2