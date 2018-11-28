Duke RB Nicodem Pierre underwent surgery for fractured clavicle

In what’s seemingly become a weekly occurrence, Duke’s dealing with yet another injury to one of its football players.
The Blue Devils announced Wednesday that Nicodem Pierre underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle. The running back suffered the injury in last Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest.
Pierre will be out of action indefinitely, and will likely be sidelined for the Blue Devils’ bowl game. As Pierre is a fifth-year senior, it means his collegiate playing career has probably come to an end.
In 12 games this season, Pierre ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. For his career, he has 40 carries for 174 yards and a score.
This season alone, the Blue Devils have seen a dozen players with starting experience miss at least one game because of injury. Several other reserves such as Pierre have missed significant time as well for a Duke team that managed to finish the regular season at 7-5.