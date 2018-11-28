Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hawaii Bowl matchup set with Hawaii vs. Louisiana Tech

By Kevin McGuireNov 28, 2018, 6:33 PM EST
The full bowl lineup will be made official in the coming days, but the Hawaii Bowl is now officially set. Hawaii will be playing at home in the bowl game and they will be facing an old conference foe in Louisiana Tech. Louisiana Tech officially announced they had accepted an invite to the Hawaii Bowl, and the players sure did seem to enjoy the news.

Louisiana Tech and Hawaii will play in Honolulu on Dec. 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2011, the final year the two were a part of the same conference before Hawaii left the WAC to join the Mountain West Conference.

Hawaii has dominated the series with the Bulldogs from their first clash in 2000 through the 2011 season. The Rainbow Warriors lead the all-time series 8-2, and Hawaii has never lost to Louisiana Tech on the island. This will be the first time the two programs have faced each other in a postseason bowl game.

Boiler up! Jeff Brohm says staying at Purdue “is the right thing to do”

Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 28, 2018, 6:51 PM EST
If Jeff Brohm to Louisville seemed too good to be true for the Cardinals, maybe it was. Brohm has reportedly turned down an offer to be the next head coach at Louisville and has announced he will remain at Purdue.

“This has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. We are extremely happy at Purdue and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program,” Brohm said in a released statement through Purdue’s athletics office (via 247 Sports). “After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits. While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal.”

Brohm went on to offer his thanks to Lousiville for the interest and opportunity and wished his alma mater nothing but the best moving forward, but he said his decision came down to doing what he felt was the right thing to do at this time in his current position at Purdue.

“I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead,” Brohm added. “I want to thank the University of Louisville and Vince Tyra for reaching out and expressing their interest in me. As a former Cardinal player and coach, I want nothing but the best for the University of Louisville.”

Needless to say, this is a big win for Purdue. Brohm appears to be a coach on the rise that is helping to build something fun and entertaining to watch at Purdue. The Boilermakers are going to a second straight bowl game this season, Brohm’s second year on the job. Brohm will also return to Purdue to coach the Big Ten’s reigning receiver of the year and freshman of the year, Rondale Moore, as the growth continues for the program, barring any change of heart between now and next season.

For Louisville, the search will continue.

UPDATE: Oh yes, Jeff Brohm is about to be PAID. According to a report from Pete Thamel and Pat Forde of Yahoo, Purdue is expected to increase Brohm’s salary to as much as $6 million per year. At $6 million per year, Brohm would be the third highest-paid coach in the Big Ten behind Urban Meyer of Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan. Per that same report, Louisville was reported to have offered Brohm a seven-year contract valued at $35 million, or an average of $5 million per year. According to the USA Today coaching salary database from this current season, Brohm was earning a base salary of $3.8 million plus incentives of up to $1.29 million this year.

Penn State losing freshman safety to transfer

Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 28, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
Penn State freshman safety Isaiah Humphries has announced his intent to transfer to a new football program. Humphries announced his decision via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, although he said he has not decided where his next stop will be just yet.

Humphries was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2018, according to his Rivals profile. The Texas native did not appear in a game this season for the Nittany Lions although his redshirt year this season will be burned in the process regardless. Humphries did not appear on the three-deep Penn State depth chart at either safety position listed by the team prior to the final game of the regular season against Maryland.

Penn State is set to lose two safeties from the team this season due to graduation with Nick Scott and Garrett Taylor (Taylor does have another year of eligibility), but the safety position appears to be in decent shape for 2019 with rising star Lamont Wade likely to be moved into a starting role. However, depth in the backfield could still be a concern moving forward for the Penn State staff.

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, Purdue WR Rondale Moore take home pair of Big Ten awards

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 28, 2018, 6:07 PM EST
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore each took two of the Big Ten’s annual awards on Wednesday following fantastic regular season performances by each.

Haskins set the Big Ten single-season record for touchdown passes so it was no surprise at all to see the Big Ten recognize him with a pair of awards on Wednesday. Haskins was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year as the Big Ten announced its annual conference awards. The QB award is named in part to honor former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees, whom Haskins passed for the single-season touchdown passing record in a rout of Michigan last weekend. Haskins is the third Buckeyes player to win the award under Urban Meyer as head coach, joining two-time winner Braxton Miller (2012 and 2013) and Ezekiel Elliott (2015).

Moore was named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year and freshman of the year.

Here is the full list of individual offensive awards announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday evening. The Big Ten announced their defensive and special teams winners, as well as coach of the year, on Tuesday.

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Rondale Moore, Purdue

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Rondale Moore, Purdue

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

The Big Ten also unveiled its All-Big Ten Offense:

Report: JMU head coach Mike Houston to be next Charlotte head coach

Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 28, 2018, 5:33 PM EST
The search for the second head coach in the history of the Charlotte football program reportedly has come to an end. James Madison head coach Mike Houston will be the next head coach at Charlotte, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, via Twitter.

Houston would bring a national championship mentality to the Charlotte program from his time with James Madison. Houston coached the Dukes to the 2016 FCS national championship and took the program back to the national title game last season, where the Dukes were topped by North Dakota State. It was James Madison who snapped North Dakota’s postseason winning streak in the 2016 playoffs as well. He has earned a small handful of coach of the year awards for his performance with the FCS giant. Houston has a career head coaching record of 8-024 between three stops with Lenoir-Rhyne (a Division 2 program), The Citadel and James Madison. James Madison is currently participating in the FCS playoffs, so any official announcement from Charlotte may not be made until after James Madison’s postseason is over.

Houston began his coaching career in the state of North Carolina by coaching high school football. His knowledge of the recruiting landscape in the state of North Carolina should benefit him in taking Charlotte to the next stage of development as a young football program.

Charlotte started looking for a new head coach following the recent dismissal of Brad Lambert, who until this point had been the first and only head coach in the history of the 49ers program.