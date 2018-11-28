Iowa losing corner Josh Turner to transfer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Here’s one not a lot of people saw coming.

Wednesday morning, Bowling Green raises more than a few eyebrows in the college football world by announcing that Scot Loeffler has been hired as its next head football coach. Loeffler replaces Mike Jinks, who was let go earlier this month after posting a 7-27 record the last three seasons.

This will mark Loeffler’s first head-coaching job at any level of football.

“I want to begin by thanking President Rodney K. Rogers, Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Bowling Green State University,” Loeffler said in a statement. “Bowling Green has a rich football tradition along with an incredible academic reputation. I’m honored to be a part of this great University. My family and I look forward to developing a program that will make all BG faculty members, students, former players, alumni and fans proud! My family and I are extremely excited to begin our mission!”

The past three seasons, Loeffler has served as the offensive coordinator at Boston College. The 44-year-old Ohio native also held that same position at Virginia Tech (2013-15), Auburn (2012) and Temple (2011).

From 2002-07 and 2009-10, Loeffler was the quarterbacks coach at Michigan and Florida, respectively.

At BC, the Eagles ranked 42nd (32.0), 85th (25.7) and 118th (20.4) in points per game during Loeffler’s three years directing the offense, improving every season with the coordinator at the helm. This past season, BC was 25th nationally in rushing offense and 18th in total plays.