Iowa losing corner Josh Turner to transfer

Count Iowa as the most recent team to lose a player as part of the annual rite of post-regular season roster attrition.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Josh Turner announced that he “will be transferring from the University of Iowa for other opportunities.” The cornerback gave no specific reason for his decision to move on from the Hawkeyes, although being buried on the depth chart heading into the offseason was the likely impetus.
Turner was a three-star member of Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner appeared in all 12 regular season games this year.
According to 247Sports.com, Turner is the fifth 2017 signee to leave the Hawkeyes.
Here’s one not a lot of people saw coming.
Wednesday morning, Bowling Green raises more than a few eyebrows in the college football world by announcing that Scot Loeffler has been hired as its next head football coach. Loeffler replaces Mike Jinks, who was let go earlier this month after posting a 7-27 record the last three seasons.
This will mark Loeffler’s first head-coaching job at any level of football.
“I want to begin by thanking President Rodney K. Rogers, Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Bowling Green State University,” Loeffler said in a statement. “Bowling Green has a rich football tradition along with an incredible academic reputation. I’m honored to be a part of this great University. My family and I look forward to developing a program that will make all BG faculty members, students, former players, alumni and fans proud! My family and I are extremely excited to begin our mission!”
The past three seasons, Loeffler has served as the offensive coordinator at Boston College. The 44-year-old Ohio native also held that same position at Virginia Tech (2013-15), Auburn (2012) and Temple (2011).
From 2002-07 and 2009-10, Loeffler was the quarterbacks coach at Michigan and Florida, respectively.
At BC, the Eagles ranked 42nd (32.0), 85th (25.7) and 118th (20.4) in points per game during Loeffler’s three years directing the offense, improving every season with the coordinator at the helm. This past season, BC was 25th nationally in rushing offense and 18th in total plays.
By the close of business Wednesday, one Power Five program could have its head coach opening closed — while another could find theirs open.
Very shortly after Bobby Petrino was ousted as Louisville’s head coach, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinals football player, emerged as the decided front-runner to take over at his alma mater. Speculation has raged since the mid-November move on from Petrino, with Brohm attempting to quash the talk along the way.
Tuesday, however, 247Sports.com reported that Brohm met with U of L athletic director Vince Tyra that afternoon to discuss the opening. The website wrote “that Brohm was struggling with a ‘very tough, emotional decision.'”
Citing a source familiar with the process, ESPN.com subsequently reported that Brohm, whose father and brother also played quarterback for the Cardinals, is expected to give Louisville his decision at some point Wednesday.
If Brohm were to accept the job at Louisville, he would owe Purdue $4.4 million in the form of a buyout if he leaves before Dec. 5. That number drops to $3.3 million after that date.
Brohm is in his second season in West Lafayette after spending three years as the head coach at Western Kentucky. After going 7-6 in his first season, Brohm has the Boilermakers at 6-6 heading into the 2018 postseason.
Purdue will play in back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 2011-12 seasons.
A Tulane offense that struggled mightily to put points on the board in 2018 — and most of the previous two seasons for that matter — will have a new leader in 2019.
Willie Fritz has confirmed through the school that Doug Ruse will not be retained as the Green Wave’s offensive coordinator. Ruse, who also served as Fritz’s quarterbacks coach, was in his third season at the AAC football program.
Fritz began his tenure at Tulane in 2016, and Ruse’s departure is the first for any member of his original nine-man coaching staff.
“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Doug Ruse and I would like to thank him for all the hard work he has put into our football program over the past three seasons,” a statement from the head coach began. “Coach Ruse is a good coach and a great man, but at this time, we have decided to go in a new direction with our offense from a philosophical standpoint.”
It’s expected that either Fritz himself or offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Alex Atkins will serve as interim coordinator in Tulane’s bowl game. The Green Wave earned bowl eligibility for the first time under Fritz by beating Navy the final weekend of the regular season.
Tulane finished ninth in the 12-team AAC and 93rd nationally in scoring at 25.7 points per game. In the previous two seasons, the Green Wave was 74th (27.5 ppg) and tied for 104th (24.1 ppg).
Please, mark your calendars accordingly.
Both Purdue and UConn have announced that the two schools have reached agreement on a future home-and-home series. The Boilermaker will make the trek to East Hartford on Sept. 11, 2021, in the first game of the series, while the Huskies will head to West Lafayette Sept. 13, 2025, to finish off the agreement.
The 2021 meeting will mark the first-ever between the schools in football.
From Purdue’s press release:
Purdue has faced four current AAC members, compiling a 4-4-1 record: Central Florida (2-0), Cincinnati (1-2), Navy (0-2) and Southern Methodist (1-0-1). However, the only game the Boilermakers have played against a school in the AAC at the time of the meeting is Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2016, at Ross-Ade.
UConn last played a team from the Big Ten in 2013, a 24-21 loss to 15th-ranked Michigan. In 2019 and 2021, however, they will face Illinois and Indiana in previously-scheduled home-and-homes. There is also a home-and-home in place with Purdue for the 2021 and 2025 seasons.