Kendal Briles reportedly out of the running for Texas State job

Regardless of how it ultimately played out, it appears Texas State averted what could’ve been a public relations storm for both the football program and the university.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Kendal Briles, the son of disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles, was in play for the Texas State head coaching job. Wednesday morning, it was reported that Houston was making a strong push to retain its offensive coordinator.

Apparently. that push was successful as Briles has indicated that he will remain on Major Applewhite’s Cougars coaching staff.

Kendal Briles tells FOX 26 Sports he's committed to @UHCougarFB and will continue as the Cougars associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 28, 2018

Art Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program. Kendal Briles was an assistant on his father’s BU coaching staff at the time and was swept up in the sea of change that engulfed the football program in the wake of that scandal. According to one of the handful of lawsuits filed against Baylor University in connection to the sexual assault allegations, Kendal Briles is alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once allegedly told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

Texas State is looking to replace Everett Withers, who it was confirmed earlier this month would not be brought back as head coach in 2019. With Briles no longer a candidate to fill that opening, it’s believed that West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has emerged as the front-runner.