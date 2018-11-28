Kendal Briles reportedly out of the running for Texas State job

Regardless of how it ultimately played out, it appears Texas State averted what could’ve been a public relations storm for both the football program and the university.
Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Kendal Briles, the son of disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles, was in play for the Texas State head coaching job. Wednesday morning, it was reported that Houston was making a strong push to retain its offensive coordinator.
Apparently. that push was successful as Briles has indicated that he will remain on Major Applewhite’s Cougars coaching staff.
Art Briles was fired by Baylor in May of 2016 amidst a sexual assault scandal involving his Bears football program. Kendal Briles was an assistant on his father’s BU coaching staff at the time and was swept up in the sea of change that engulfed the football program in the wake of that scandal. According to one of the handful of lawsuits filed against Baylor University in connection to the sexual assault allegations, Kendal Briles is alleged to have contributed to the “culture of sexual violence” at the school and once allegedly told a recruit, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”
Texas State is looking to replace Everett Withers, who it was confirmed earlier this month would not be brought back as head coach in 2019. With Briles no longer a candidate to fill that opening, it’s believed that West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital has emerged as the front-runner.
McKenzie Milton‘s season may have been cut short by an injury severe enough to cast doubt on his playing future, but the star UCF quarterback played more than well enough while healthy to continue hauling in award hardware.
Wednesday, the American Athletic Conference announced that Milton has been named as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Milton is the first player in conference history to claim the award in back-to-back seasons.
The AAC announced its other individual honors as well:
Defensive Player of the Year: East Carolina defensive end Nate Harvey
Special Teams Player of the Year: Temple wide receiver Isaiah Wright
Rookie of the Year: Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder
Coach of the Year: Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell
Buried at third-string on Kentucky’s quarterback depth chart, Danny Clark is hoping a move away from the Wildcats will help him move up the depth chart elsewhere.
The redshirt freshman took to Twitter Tuesday to publicly confirm that he has decided he “will be furthering my education and football career at a different school in 2019.” Added Clark, “I have a lot to offer a team and I want to play for a school that fits my style of play more.”
A pair of redshirt sophomores, starter Terry Wilson and backup Gunnar Hoak, are seemingly entrenched ahead of Clark in the Big Blue quarterback pecking order, which proved to be the trigger for his decision.
Originally an Ohio State commit, the Massillon, OH, native signed with Kentucky as a three-star prospect in 2017. 247Sports.com‘s composite ratings had Clark listed as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Ohio.
After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 232-pound Clark played in two games in 2018. He didn’t attempt a pass, but did score on a two-yard touchdown run during a mid-September win over FCS Murray State.
Count Iowa as the most recent team to lose a player as part of the annual rite of post-regular season roster attrition.
On his personal Twitter account this week, Josh Turner announced that he “will be transferring from the University of Iowa for other opportunities.” The cornerback gave no specific reason for his decision to move on from the Hawkeyes, although being buried on the depth chart heading into the offseason was the likely impetus.
Turner was a three-star member of Iowa’s 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Turner appeared in all 12 regular season games this year.
According to 247Sports.com, Turner is the fifth 2017 signee to leave the Hawkeyes.
Here’s one not a lot of people saw coming.
Wednesday morning, Bowling Green raises more than a few eyebrows in the college football world by announcing that Scot Loeffler has been hired as its next head football coach. Loeffler replaces Mike Jinks, who was let go earlier this month after posting a 7-27 record the last three seasons.
This will mark Loeffler’s first head-coaching job at any level of football.
“I want to begin by thanking President Rodney K. Rogers, Athletics Director Bob Moosbrugger and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity to be the head football coach at Bowling Green State University,” Loeffler said in a statement. “Bowling Green has a rich football tradition along with an incredible academic reputation. I’m honored to be a part of this great University. My family and I look forward to developing a program that will make all BG faculty members, students, former players, alumni and fans proud! My family and I are extremely excited to begin our mission!”
The past three seasons, Loeffler has served as the offensive coordinator at Boston College. The 44-year-old Ohio native also held that same position at Virginia Tech (2013-15), Auburn (2012) and Temple (2011).
From 2002-07 and 2009-10, Loeffler was the quarterbacks coach at Michigan and Florida, respectively.
At BC, the Eagles ranked 42nd (32.0), 85th (25.7) and 118th (20.4) in points per game during Loeffler’s three years directing the offense, improving every season with the coordinator at the helm. This past season, BC was 25th nationally in rushing offense and 18th in total plays.