Kentucky QB Danny Clark tweets plans to transfer

Buried at third-string on Kentucky’s quarterback depth chart, Danny Clark is hoping a move away from the Wildcats will help him move up the depth chart elsewhere.

The redshirt freshman took to Twitter Tuesday to publicly confirm that he has decided he “will be furthering my education and football career at a different school in 2019.” Added Clark, “I have a lot to offer a team and I want to play for a school that fits my style of play more.”

A pair of redshirt sophomores, starter Terry Wilson and backup Gunnar Hoak, are seemingly entrenched ahead of Clark in the Big Blue quarterback pecking order, which proved to be the trigger for his decision.

Originally an Ohio State commit, the Massillon, OH, native signed with Kentucky as a three-star prospect in 2017. 247Sports.com‘s composite ratings had Clark listed as the No. 15 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Ohio.

After redshirting as a true freshman, the 6-2, 232-pound Clark played in two games in 2018. He didn’t attempt a pass, but did score on a two-yard touchdown run during a mid-September win over FCS Murray State.