Kyler Murray is Oklahoma’s fourth-straight Big 12 offensive player of the year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An Oklahoma player winning the Big 12 offensive player of the year award is beginning to be routine in Norman. Quarterback Kyler Murray continued a streak for the Sooners by being named the Big 12’s offensive player of the year on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive season an Oklahoma player has been recognized as the conference’s top offensive player.

Murray wins the award one year after former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield won the award. Mayfield won the award in 2015 as well, with former Sooners wide receiver Dede Westbrook taking the award in 2016. This was Oklahoma’s eighth player in program history to win the Big 12 offensive player of the year award, joining Sam Bradford, Jason White and Josh Heupel on the list.

For the fourth straight year, OU claims the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year!#KylerKnows #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ccbYqVHCia — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) November 28, 2018

West Virginia linebacker David Long was recognized as the conference’s defensive player of the year. He is the first Mountaineer to win the award. Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd was named the Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year, and Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth took the defensive newcomer of the year award.

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. also was recognized by the Big 12 as the offensive freshman of the year. Texas defensive back Caden Sterns was named defensive freshman of the year.

The Big 12 handed out two awards for coach of the year this season, with the honor being shared by Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.

Matt Campbell is the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second year in a row, sharing the honor with OU's Lincoln Riley. 🔗 https://t.co/49XQuevaVM#WinInTheDark 🌪🏈🌪 pic.twitter.com/9vnYRVqiv8 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 28, 2018

The full list of Big 12 awards is listed below.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Jr., Allen, Texas

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Long Jr., West Virginia, LB, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Jalen Hurd, Baylor, WR, Sr., Hendersonville, Tenn.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, DB, So., Grand Prairie, Texas

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, RB, New Orleans, La.

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Caden Sterns, Texas, DB, Cibolo, Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, K/P, Sr., Belleville, Ill.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR

Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo.

Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif.

Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Charles Omenihu, Texas, Sr., Rowlett, Texas

CHUCK NEINAS COACHES OF THE YEAR

Matt Campbell, Iowa State (3rd Season)

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma (2nd Season)

Murray was one of seven Oklahoma players named to the Big 12’s first-team all-conference offense. The Sooners quarterback beat out West Virginia’s Will Grier for the First Team spot, with the Mountaineers passer headling the All-Big 12 Second Team All-Conference roster.

You can view the entire All-Big 12 teams HERE.

Follow @KevinOnCFB