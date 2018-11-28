McKenzie Milton claims back-to-back AAC Offensive Player of the Year awards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

McKenzie Milton‘s season may have been cut short by an injury severe enough to cast doubt on his playing future, but the star UCF quarterback played more than well enough while healthy to continue hauling in award hardware.

Wednesday, the American Athletic Conference announced that Milton has been named as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Milton is the first player in conference history to claim the award in back-to-back seasons.

Back-to-Back Offensive Player of the Year honors for KZ! 🤙@American_FB history for McKenzie Milton.#10hana pic.twitter.com/R4SpRUr7Vb — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) November 28, 2018

The AAC announced its other individual honors as well:

Defensive Player of the Year: East Carolina defensive end Nate Harvey

Special Teams Player of the Year: Temple wide receiver Isaiah Wright

Rookie of the Year: Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder

Coach of the Year: Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell