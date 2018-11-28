Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, Purdue WR Rondale Moore take home pair of Big Ten awards

If Jeff Brohm to Louisville seemed too good to be true for the Cardinals, maybe it was. Brohm has reportedly turned down an offer to be the next head coach at Louisville and has announced he will remain at Purdue.

“This has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. We are extremely happy at Purdue and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program,” Brohm said in a released statement through Purdue’s athletics office (via 247 Sports). “After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players, and recruits. While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal.”

Brohm went on to offer his thanks to Lousiville for the interest and opportunity and wished his alma mater nothing but the best moving forward, but he said his decision came down to doing what he felt was the right thing to do at this time in his current position at Purdue.

“I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead,” Brohm added. “I want to thank the University of Louisville and Vince Tyra for reaching out and expressing their interest in me. As a former Cardinal player and coach, I want nothing but the best for the University of Louisville.”

Needless to say, this is a big win for Purdue. Brohm appears to be a coach on the rise that is helping to build something fun and entertaining to watch at Purdue. The Boilermakers are going to a second straight bowl game this season, Brohm’s second year on the job. Brohm will also return to Purdue to coach the Big Ten’s reigning receiver of the year and freshman of the year, Rondale Moore, as the growth continues for the program, barring any change of heart between now and next season.

For Louisville, the search will continue.

UPDATE: Oh yes, Jeff Brohm is about to be PAID. According to a report from Pete Thamel and Pat Forde of Yahoo, Purdue is expected to increase Brohm’s salary to as much as $6 million per year. At $6 million per year, Brohm would be the third highest-paid coach in the Big Ten behind Urban Meyer of Ohio State and Jim Harbaugh of Michigan. Per that same report, Louisville was reported to have offered Brohm a seven-year contract valued at $35 million, or an average of $5 million per year. According to the USA Today coaching salary database from this current season, Brohm was earning a base salary of $3.8 million plus incentives of up to $1.29 million this year.

