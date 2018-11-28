Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, Purdue WR Rondale Moore take home pair of Big Ten awards

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore each took two of the Big Ten’s annual awards on Wednesday following fantastic regular season performances by each.
Haskins set the Big Ten single-season record for touchdown passes so it was no surprise at all to see the Big Ten recognize him with a pair of awards on Wednesday. Haskins was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year as the Big Ten announced its annual conference awards. The QB award is named in part to honor former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees, whom Haskins passed for the single-season touchdown passing record in a rout of Michigan last weekend. Haskins is the third Buckeyes player to win the award under Urban Meyer as head coach, joining two-time winner Braxton Miller (2012 and 2013) and Ezekiel Elliott (2015).
Moore was named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year and freshman of the year.
Here is the full list of individual offensive awards announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday evening. The Big Ten announced their defensive and special teams winners, as well as coach of the year, on Tuesday.
Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State
Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Rondale Moore, Purdue
Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Rondale Moore, Purdue
Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Michael Deiter, Wisconsin
Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
The Big Ten also unveiled its All-Big Ten Offense: