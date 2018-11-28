Getty Images

Paul Johnson steps down as Georgia Tech’s head coach, says it’s ‘time to take a break’

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 1:57 PM EST
5 Comments

UPDATED 2:34 P.M. ET: Georgia Tech confirmed in a press release that Paul Johnson has stepped down as the head football coach of the Yellow Jackets.  In a statement, the 61-year-old Johnson said it was time for him to take a break from the coaching profession.

“After 40 years of coaching, it’s time to take a break,” Johnson said. “My family has sacrificed a lot over the years. I want to watch my daughter [Kaitlyn, a professional opera singer] perform and do some things with my wife [Susan] that we’ve never had a chance to do. It’s been a great run for the last 11 years here on The Flats. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and am looking forward to having the chance to coach this team one last time at our bowl game next month.”

(The original post appears below.)

Paul Johnson entered the 2018 regular season on many a coaching hot seat list, but his Yellow Jackets had helped play him off of most of them.  In the end, though, the unconventional coach will indeed leave, albeit under his own terms.

According to multiple media outlets, Johnson is stepping down as Tech’s head coach and retiring from the profession.  According to a school official, an announcement on Johnson’s future with the football program will be released later on this afternoon.

Johnson is expected to meet with his players in the next hour or so and make his plans known to the team.

Johnson is in his 11th season as the head coach of the Yellow Jackets.  Tech has gone 82-59 overall and 51-37 in ACC in that span, winning four division championships and one conference crown.  The last division title, as well as the last 10-win season, came in 2014.  In the last four seasons, including 7-5 in 2018, the Yellow Jackets have gone 24-24.

It’s expected Johnson will coach the team in its bowl game before stepping down.

With Johnson apparently stepping aside, Tech joins Colorado, Louisville, Maryland and Texas Tech as Power Five schools searching for a new head coach.  Additionally, there are four Group of Five members looking as well — Central Michigan, Charlotte, Texas State and UMass.

Texas State reportedly taps West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as its new head coach

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 3:27 PM EST
Leave a comment

Earlier this afternoon, Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was taken out of the running for one of the four open Group of Five head-coaching jobs, with a Power Five coordinator taking over as the front-runner.

While there’s been no official word from either school involved, that front-runner is now apparently Texas State’s choice as multiple media outlets are reporting that West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will be the next Bobcats head football coach.  Spavital would replace Everett Withers, who it was confirmed earlier this month would not be brought back as head coach in 2019.

In addition to Spavital and Briles, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo was also in the running to fill the opening.

An official announcement from Texas State is expected at some point later on Wednesday or on into Thursday.

Spavital is in his second season as the coordinator of the Mountaineers.  A native of Oklahoma, Spavital also has deep ties to the state of Texas, having served as the coordinator at Texas A&M from 2012-15.  He’s also spent time on coaching staffs at Houston, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

Duke RB Nicodem Pierre underwent surgery for fractured clavicle

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 3:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

In what’s seemingly become a weekly occurrence, Duke’s dealing with yet another injury to one of its football players.

The Blue Devils announced Wednesday that Nicodem Pierre underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle.  The running back suffered the injury in last Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest.

Pierre will be out of action indefinitely, and will likely be sidelined for the Blue Devils’ bowl game.  As Pierre is a fifth-year senior, it means his collegiate playing career has probably come to an end.

In 12 games this season, Pierre ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.  For his career, he has 40 carries for 174 yards and a score.

This season alone, the Blue Devils have seen a dozen players with starting experience miss at least one game because of injury.  Several other reserves such as Pierre have missed significant time as well for a Duke team that managed to finish the regular season at 7-5.

QB who started six games in 2018 set to transfer from Oregon State

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 1:47 PM EST
Leave a comment

Somewhat abruptly, but not exactly unexpectedly, Oregon State is losing an experienced piece at the all-important quarterback position.

Saying it “has been something [that] has weighed heavily on my mind for a while now,” Conor Blount announced Tuesday that, “after much prayer & discussion with my family,” he feels it’s in his best interests to transfer from the Beavers.  In connection to that announcement, Blount also confirmed that he has been granted a release from his OSU scholarship.

With season-opening starter Jake Luton plagued by various injuries, including a concussion and high-ankle sprain, Blount, who had his own concussion issues, started six games for the Beavers in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore.  This season, Blount completed 95-of-153 passes for 1,117 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.  Just 12 of those pass attempts came after Oct. 27, which coincided with Luton’s return to health and the lineup.

Luton is a fifth-year senior who might be eligible for a sixth season from the NCAA.  Additionally, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia will be eligible to play in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season following his transfer in from Nebraska.

Clemson makes it a clean sweep in ACC Player of the Year awards

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
1 Comment

Clemson was easily the most dominant team in the ACC this season, and the conference hardware they are taking home this postseason is bearing that out.

Tuesday, Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence were named as the ACC’s Coach and Rookie of the Year, respectively.  A day later a pair of Lawrence’s teammates, running back Travis Etienne and defensive end Clelin Ferrell, made it a clean sweep of the final three individual honors.

Not only was Etienne named as the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year, but he was named as the Overall Player of the Year as well.  Ferrell, meanwhile, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

In an odd twist, as you’ll see below, Ferrell’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, received seven times as many votes as Ferrell did in the Overall Player of the Year voting but lagged behind in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

ACC Player of the Year
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 22
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 14
Ryan Finley, QB, NC State – 8
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 4
Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse – 4
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 3
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson – 2
Qadree Ollison, RB, Pitt – 1
Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest – 1
Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 1

ACC Offensive Player of the Year
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson – 32
Ryan Finley, QB, NC State – 9
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College – 6
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – 5
Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse – 3
Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest – 2
Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia – 2
Qadree Ollison, RB, Pitt – 1

ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson – 28
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson – 20
Zach Allen, DE, Boston College – 5
Gerald Willis III, DT, Miami – 3
Brian Burns, DE, Florida State – 2
Alton Robinson, DE, Syracuse – 2