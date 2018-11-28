QB who started six games in 2018 set to transfer from Oregon State

Somewhat abruptly, but not exactly unexpectedly, Oregon State is losing an experienced piece at the all-important quarterback position.
Saying it “has been something [that] has weighed heavily on my mind for a while now,” Conor Blount announced Tuesday that, “after much prayer & discussion with my family,” he feels it’s in his best interests to transfer from the Beavers. In connection to that announcement, Blount also confirmed that he has been granted a release from his OSU scholarship.
With season-opening starter Jake Luton plagued by various injuries, including a concussion and high-ankle sprain, Blount, who had his own concussion issues, started six games for the Beavers in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore. This season, Blount completed 95-of-153 passes for 1,117 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Just 12 of those pass attempts came after Oct. 27, which coincided with Luton’s return to health and the lineup.
Luton is a fifth-year senior who might be eligible for a sixth season from the NCAA. Additionally, redshirt freshman Tristan Gebbia will be eligible to play in 2019 after sitting out the 2018 season following his transfer in from Nebraska.