Report: JMU head coach Mike Houston to be next Charlotte head coach

Nov 28, 2018
The search for the second head coach in the history of the Charlotte football program reportedly has come to an end. James Madison head coach Mike Houston will be the next head coach at Charlotte, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, via Twitter.

Houston would bring a national championship mentality to the Charlotte program from his time with James Madison. Houston coached the Dukes to the 2016 FCS national championship and took the program back to the national title game last season, where the Dukes were topped by North Dakota State. It was James Madison who snapped North Dakota’s postseason winning streak in the 2016 playoffs as well. He has earned a small handful of coach of the year awards for his performance with the FCS giant. Houston has a career head coaching record of 8-024 between three stops with Lenoir-Rhyne (a Division 2 program), The Citadel and James Madison. James Madison is currently participating in the FCS playoffs, so any official announcement from Charlotte may not be made until after James Madison’s postseason is over.

Houston began his coaching career in the state of North Carolina by coaching high school football. His knowledge of the recruiting landscape in the state of North Carolina should benefit him in taking Charlotte to the next stage of development as a young football program.

Charlotte started looking for a new head coach following the recent dismissal of Brad Lambert, who until this point had been the first and only head coach in the history of the 49ers program.

Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins, Purdue WR Rondale Moore take home pair of Big Ten awards

Nov 28, 2018
Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore each took two of the Big Ten’s annual awards on Wednesday following fantastic regular season performances by each.

Haskins set the Big Ten single-season record for touchdown passes so it was no surprise at all to see the Big Ten recognize him with a pair of awards on Wednesday. Haskins was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year as the Big Ten announced its annual conference awards. The QB award is named in part to honor former Purdue quarterback Drew Brees, whom Haskins passed for the single-season touchdown passing record in a rout of Michigan last weekend. Haskins is the third Buckeyes player to win the award under Urban Meyer as head coach, joining two-time winner Braxton Miller (2012 and 2013) and Ezekiel Elliott (2015).

Moore was named the Big Ten’s receiver of the year and freshman of the year.

Here is the full list of individual offensive awards announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday evening. The Big Ten announced their defensive and special teams winners, as well as coach of the year, on Tuesday.

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year: Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year: Rondale Moore, Purdue

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year: Rondale Moore, Purdue

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year: Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year: T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year: Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

The Big Ten also unveiled its All-Big Ten Offense:

Kyler Murray is Oklahoma’s fourth-straight Big 12 offensive player of the year

Nov 28, 2018
An Oklahoma player winning the Big 12 offensive player of the year award is beginning to be routine in Norman. Quarterback Kyler Murray continued a streak for the Sooners by being named the Big 12’s offensive player of the year on Wednesday, marking the fourth consecutive season an Oklahoma player has been recognized as the conference’s top offensive player.

Murray wins the award one year after former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield won the award. Mayfield won the award in 2015 as well, with former Sooners wide receiver Dede Westbrook taking the award in 2016. This was Oklahoma’s eighth player in program history to win the Big 12 offensive player of the year award, joining Sam Bradford, Jason White and Josh Heupel on the list.

West Virginia linebacker David Long was recognized as the conference’s defensive player of the year. He is the first Mountaineer to win the award. Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd was named the Big 12 offensive newcomer of the year, and Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth took the defensive newcomer of the year award.

Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. also was recognized by the Big 12 as the offensive freshman of the year. Texas defensive back Caden Sterns was named defensive freshman of the year.

The Big 12 handed out two awards for coach of the year this season, with the honor being shared by Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley and Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.

The full list of Big 12 awards is listed below.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, QB, Jr., Allen, Texas

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
David Long Jr., West Virginia, LB, Jr., Cincinnati, Ohio

OFFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Jalen Hurd, Baylor, WR, Sr., Hendersonville, Tenn.

DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, DB, So., Grand Prairie, Texas

OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, RB, New Orleans, La.

DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Caden Sterns, Texas, DB, Cibolo, Texas

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, K/P, Sr., Belleville, Ill.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR
Dalton Risner, K-State, Sr., Wiggins, Colo.
Dru Samia, Oklahoma, Sr., Sacramento, Calif.
Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, Sr., Miami, Fla.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Charles Omenihu, Texas, Sr., Rowlett, Texas

CHUCK NEINAS COACHES OF THE YEAR
Matt Campbell, Iowa State (3rd Season)
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma (2nd Season)

Murray was one of seven Oklahoma players named to the Big 12’s first-team all-conference offense. The Sooners quarterback beat out West Virginia’s Will Grier for the First Team spot, with the Mountaineers passer headling the All-Big 12 Second Team All-Conference roster.

You can view the entire All-Big 12 teams HERE.

Texas State reportedly taps West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital as its new head coach

Nov 28, 2018
Earlier this afternoon, Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was taken out of the running for one of the four open Group of Five head-coaching jobs, with a Power Five coordinator taking over as the front-runner.

While there’s been no official word from either school involved, that front-runner is now apparently Texas State’s choice as multiple media outlets are reporting that West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will be the next Bobcats head football coach.  Spavital would replace Everett Withers, who it was confirmed earlier this month would not be brought back as head coach in 2019.

In addition to Spavital and Briles, Ole Miss offensive coordinator Phil Longo was also in the running to fill the opening.

An official announcement from Texas State is expected at some point later on Wednesday or on into Thursday.

Spavital is in his second season as the coordinator of the Mountaineers.  A native of Oklahoma, Spavital also has deep ties to the state of Texas, having served as the coordinator at Texas A&M from 2012-15.  He’s also spent time on coaching staffs at Houston, Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

Duke RB Nicodem Pierre underwent surgery for fractured clavicle

Nov 28, 2018
In what’s seemingly become a weekly occurrence, Duke’s dealing with yet another injury to one of its football players.

The Blue Devils announced Wednesday that Nicodem Pierre underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle.  The running back suffered the injury in last Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest.

Pierre will be out of action indefinitely, and will likely be sidelined for the Blue Devils’ bowl game.  As Pierre is a fifth-year senior, it means his collegiate playing career has probably come to an end.

In 12 games this season, Pierre ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on seven carries.  For his career, he has 40 carries for 174 yards and a score.

This season alone, the Blue Devils have seen a dozen players with starting experience miss at least one game because of injury.  Several other reserves such as Pierre have missed significant time as well for a Duke team that managed to finish the regular season at 7-5.