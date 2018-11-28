Report: JMU head coach Mike Houston to be next Charlotte head coach

The search for the second head coach in the history of the Charlotte football program reportedly has come to an end. James Madison head coach Mike Houston will be the next head coach at Charlotte, according to a report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, via Twitter.

SOURCE: #JMU’s Mike Houston is expected to become the new head coach at #Charlotte. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 28, 2018

Houston would bring a national championship mentality to the Charlotte program from his time with James Madison. Houston coached the Dukes to the 2016 FCS national championship and took the program back to the national title game last season, where the Dukes were topped by North Dakota State. It was James Madison who snapped North Dakota’s postseason winning streak in the 2016 playoffs as well. He has earned a small handful of coach of the year awards for his performance with the FCS giant. Houston has a career head coaching record of 8-024 between three stops with Lenoir-Rhyne (a Division 2 program), The Citadel and James Madison. James Madison is currently participating in the FCS playoffs, so any official announcement from Charlotte may not be made until after James Madison’s postseason is over.

Houston began his coaching career in the state of North Carolina by coaching high school football. His knowledge of the recruiting landscape in the state of North Carolina should benefit him in taking Charlotte to the next stage of development as a young football program.

Charlotte started looking for a new head coach following the recent dismissal of Brad Lambert, who until this point had been the first and only head coach in the history of the 49ers program.

