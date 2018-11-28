Wednesday could be D-Day for Jeff Brohm, Louisville, Purdue

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By the close of business Wednesday, one Power Five program could have its head coach opening closed — while another could find theirs open.

Very shortly after Bobby Petrino was ousted as Louisville’s head coach, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinals football player, emerged as the decided front-runner to take over at his alma mater. Speculation has raged since the mid-November move on from Petrino, with Brohm attempting to quash the talk along the way.

Tuesday, however, 247Sports.com reported that Brohm met with U of L athletic director Vince Tyra that afternoon to discuss the opening. The website wrote “that Brohm was struggling with a ‘very tough, emotional decision.'”

Citing a source familiar with the process, ESPN.com subsequently reported that Brohm, whose father and brother also played quarterback for the Cardinals, is expected to give Louisville his decision at some point Wednesday.

If Brohm were to accept the job at Louisville, he would owe Purdue $4.4 million in the form of a buyout if he leaves before Dec. 5. That number drops to $3.3 million after that date.

Brohm is in his second season in West Lafayette after spending three years as the head coach at Western Kentucky. After going 7-6 in his first season, Brohm has the Boilermakers at 6-6 heading into the 2018 postseason.

Purdue will play in back-to-back bowl games for the first time since the 2011-12 seasons.