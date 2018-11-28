Willie Fritz makes OC change at Tulane

A Tulane offense that struggled mightily to put points on the board in 2018 — and most of the previous two seasons for that matter — will have a new leader in 2019.

Willie Fritz has confirmed through the school that Doug Ruse will not be retained as the Green Wave’s offensive coordinator. Ruse, who also served as Fritz’s quarterbacks coach, was in his third season at the AAC football program.

Fritz began his tenure at Tulane in 2016, and Ruse’s departure is the first for any member of his original nine-man coaching staff.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Doug Ruse and I would like to thank him for all the hard work he has put into our football program over the past three seasons,” a statement from the head coach began. “Coach Ruse is a good coach and a great man, but at this time, we have decided to go in a new direction with our offense from a philosophical standpoint.”

It’s expected that either Fritz himself or offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Alex Atkins will serve as interim coordinator in Tulane’s bowl game. The Green Wave earned bowl eligibility for the first time under Fritz by beating Navy the final weekend of the regular season.

Tulane finished ninth in the 12-team AAC and 93rd nationally in scoring at 25.7 points per game. In the previous two seasons, the Green Wave was 74th (27.5 ppg) and tied for 104th (24.1 ppg).