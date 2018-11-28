Getty Images

Willie Fritz makes OC change at Tulane

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 7:07 AM EST
A Tulane offense that struggled mightily to put points on the board in 2018 — and most of the previous two seasons for that matter — will have a new leader in 2019.

Willie Fritz has confirmed through the school that Doug Ruse will not be retained as the Green Wave’s offensive coordinator.  Ruse, who also served as Fritz’s quarterbacks coach, was in his third season at the AAC football program.

Fritz began his tenure at Tulane in 2016, and Ruse’s departure is the first for any member of his original nine-man coaching staff.

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for Doug Ruse and I would like to thank him for all the hard work he has put into our football program over the past three seasons,” a statement from the head coach began. “Coach Ruse is a good coach and a great man, but at this time, we have decided to go in a new direction with our offense from a philosophical standpoint.”

It’s expected that either Fritz himself or offensive line coach/running-game coordinator Alex Atkins will serve as interim coordinator in Tulane’s bowl game.  The Green Wave earned bowl eligibility for the first time under Fritz by beating Navy the final weekend of the regular season.

Tulane finished ninth in the 12-team AAC and 93rd nationally in scoring at 25.7 points per game.  In the previous two seasons, the Green Wave was 74th (27.5 ppg) and tied for 104th (24.1 ppg).

Purdue, UConn announce future home-and-home

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 5:55 AM EST
Please, mark your calendars accordingly.

Both Purdue and UConn have announced that the two schools have reached agreement on a future home-and-home series.  The Boilermaker will make the trek to East Hartford on Sept. 11, 2021, in the first game of the series, while the Huskies will head to West Lafayette Sept. 13, 2025, to finish off the agreement.

The 2021 meeting will mark the first-ever between the schools in football.

From Purdue’s press release:

Purdue has faced four current AAC members, compiling a 4-4-1 record: Central Florida (2-0), Cincinnati (1-2), Navy (0-2) and Southern Methodist (1-0-1). However, the only game the Boilermakers have played against a school in the AAC at the time of the meeting is Cincinnati on Sept. 10, 2016, at Ross-Ade.

UConn last played a team from the Big Ten in 2013, a 24-21 loss to 15th-ranked Michigan.  In 2019 and 2021, however, they will face Illinois and Indiana in previously-scheduled home-and-homes.  There is also a home-and-home in place with Purdue for the 2021 and 2025 seasons.

Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald sweeps B1G Coach of the Year honors

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 4:53 AM EST
What appeared to be a lost season for Northwestern took a sharp turn once the calendar flipped to October, earning Pat Fitzgerald some well-deserved postseason conference honors.

The Big Ten Tuesday announced a handful of individual awards, with Fitzgerald taking home both the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and the Dave McClain Coach of the Year.  The former award is voted on by the coaches in the league, the latter by the media that covers it.

Northwestern started the 2019 season with a 1-3 mark in September, including a 1-1 record in Big Ten action.  The Wildcats finished off the regular season by winning seven in a row in conference play, with their only loss in that stretch coming to third-ranked Notre Dame the first weekend of November.

Thanks to that closing stretch, Northwestern claimed its first-ever B1G West crown and a spot opposite Ohio State in the conference championship game this weekend.

The Big Ten also announced several individual honors, including Michigan linebacker Devin Bush being named as the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Below are all of the individual honors doled out by the conference thus far (offensive awards will be announced Wednesday night). For the complete all-conference teams for both defense and special teams, click HERE.

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Jake Wood, Wisconsin
Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Antwaan Randle El, Indiana
Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Kenny Willekes, Michigan State
Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Devin Bush, Michigan
Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Amani Hooker, Iowa
Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Chase McLaughlin, Illinois
Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Will Hart, Michigan
Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa
Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight

Arkansas State accepts invitation to Arizona Bowl

By John TaylorNov 28, 2018, 4:08 AM EST
The full 2018-19 bowl schedule won’t be set until this weekend, but bits and pieces of the postseason are already being put in place.

The latest bit and/or piece involves Arkansas State, with the Sun Belt school confirming Tuesday that it has accepted an invitation to play in the fourth annual NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.  ASU will face an undetermined team from the Mountain West Conference Saturday, Dec. 19 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

This will mark the eighth straight bowl appearance for the Red Wolves, which finished the 2018 regular season 8-4 and tied for first in the SBC’s West division.  Prior to this current streak, ASU had appeared in just one bowl game in the football program’s 37-year history as an FBS school.

“This is another excellent opportunity for our guys to experience a great bowl setting against a strong opponent,” said athletic director Terry Mohajir in a statement. “In addition, it gives our alumni and fans attending the game more time to plan their trip to an outstanding destination.”

“We’re excited to continue our season at the Arizona Bowl,” head coach Blake Anderson said in his statement. “This will obviously be our first appearance in this bowl game, so it will give our team a new experience at a beautiful destination and a stadium where we haven’t played before. We know we will face a great opponent that will present a tough challenge, but we’re looking forward to the opportunity to win our ninth game of the season.”

It had previously been announced that Toledo will square off with Florida International in the 2018 Bahamas Bowl Dec. 21.  Additionally, the Dec. 22 Hawaii Bowl will feature Hawaii vs. a school from Conference USA.

Penultimate College Football Playoff rankings see Oklahoma remain ahead of Ohio State

By Zach BarnettNov 27, 2018, 7:11 PM EST
The dress rehearsal season for the College Football Playoff’s selection committee is now over. The next time we do this, it’s for real.

The final Tuesday night edition of the CFP rankings have been released and Oklahoma remained ahead of Ohio State heading into championship weekend. With No. 4 Georgia expected to lose to No. 1 Alabama and the Sooners’ conference title game opponent (No. 14 Texas) rated higher than the Buckeyes’ (No. 21 Northwestern), the committee appears to signal that Oklahoma could backdoor into the CFP for its third trip in four seasons.

The top three teams remain unchanged, while Georgia slid up to No. 4.

The committee’s love affair with the SEC continued as Florida shot up to No. 9 while LSU remained in the top 10.

UCF continued its incremental climb up the rankings to No. 8, though without McKenzie Milton this may be the Knights’ glass ceiling.

Missouri moved into the rankings for the first time this season at No. 24, and Fresno State at No. 25. The Bulldogs visit No. 22 Boise State in the Mountain West title game.

The full rankings:

1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Michigan
8. UCF
9. Florida
10. LSU
11. Washington
12. Penn State
13. Washington State
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. West Virginia
17. Utah
18. Mississippi State
19. Texas A&M
20. Syracuse
21. Northwestern
22. Boise State
23. Iowa State
24. Missouri
25. Fresno State