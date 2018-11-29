A&M’s Tim Brewster reuniting with Mack Brown at North Carolina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At least partially, Mack’s getting the Texas — and Tar Heel — gang back in Chapel Hill.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, reports surfaced that Texas A&M tight ends coach Tim Brewster would be leaving for the same post on Mack Brown‘s new staff at North Carolina. A few hours later, Brewster used his personal Twitter account to confirm the move from College Station to Chapel Hill.

God Bless Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies!! Amazing year in #Aggieland‼️Gods Plan is taking me home to make The Tarheels great once again!! #LetsGoToWork! — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) November 29, 2018

Brewster was on Brown’s original Tar Heels coaching staff from 1989-97, then followed the head coach to the Longhorns, where he spent the 1998-2001 seasons. Brewster was the tight ends and special teams coach at UNC, while he coached the former at UT.

The former Minnesota Gophers head coach just completed his first season as the tight ends coach of the Aggies.