As expected, Georgia Tech eyes Ken Whisenhunt for interview

By Kevin McGuireNov 29, 2018, 6:44 PM EST
Shortly after Paul Johnson made his decision to step back from coaching at Georgia Tech, the name of Ken Whisenhunt became a quick and easy subject as a potential replacement for the Yellow Jackets. Now, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Whisenhunt will sit down with his alma mater for an interview about the coaching vacancy.

Whisenhunt would certainly be a move in a much different direction for Georgia Tech, and one wonders if it is the direction the program should go. The offensive coordinator of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers has the connection to Georgia Tech and obvious NFL ties the school is reportedly intrigued by for their next head coach, but his last coaching job in college was as a special teams coach at Vanderbilt in 1996. He was named the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers Association in 2013, but stepping away from the NFL after 21 years in the pros to take on the Georgia Tech job would come with some skepticism about the potential for the job.

There are a number of good college coaching candidates that may be more suitable for Georgia Tech, but this would hardly be the first time a college football program tapped an NFL assistant to be its new head coach.

Report: Texas Tech appears to have sealed the deal to make Matt Wells head coach

By Kevin McGuireNov 29, 2018, 7:19 PM EST
As reported earlier today, Texas Tech was moving to make Utah State head coach Matt Wells its next head coach in Lubbock. Hours later, it seems the deal has been struck. Football Scoop was the first to report Wells had agreed to be the head coach at Texas Tech.

The hiring of Wells is a solid move that will likely bring a new philosophy to the Texas Tech offense. Wells had been the head coach at Utah State since 2013, accumulating a head coaching record of 44-34 with a bowl record of 2-2 in his time with the Aggies, which saw the program transition from the WAC to the Mountain West Conference.

It is worth a reminder it was reported Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt reportedly did not want to schedule an interview with West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, as Wells appeared to be the top target for the Red Raiders.

A couple of assistants who have previously worked under him at Utah State include UCF head coach Josh Heupel and LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, which would seem to suggest he has a good eye for quality assistants. How many coaches travel to Texas Tech with him from Utah State remains to be seen, as the Aggies are currently getting ready to play in a bowl game this season after falling just shy of a chance to play for the Mountain West Conference championship. Utah State offensive coordinator David Yost could be a top candidate for the Utah State vacancy if the Aggies want to keep some stability within the program in this time of transition.

Wells will replace Kliff Kingsbury, who may or may not be heading to USC.

Report: Mack Brown adding Greg Robinson as UNC’s defensive coordinator

By Kevin McGuireNov 29, 2018, 6:13 PM EST
It appears Mack Brown is not wasting much time putting his new coaching staff together in his return to North Carolina. Among the first hires he is making is Greg Robinson as defensive coordinator, according to a report from Football Scoop.

Brown and Robinson have a history, of course. Robinson has coached under Brown as a defensive coordinator at Texas on two separate occasions under Brown, first sharing the duties in 2004 before being named head coach at Syracuse and again in 2013.

Robinson has not coached since retiring from the role of defensive coordinator at San Jose State in 2015 after two years on the job.

No official announcement from UNC regarding the hiring of Robinson has been made at this time, but it would appear that could come at any time. In addition to Robinson, Football scoop reports former UNC player Dre Bly could be another addition to the coaching staff, helping out with cornerbacks.

It is important for Brown to get his staff assembled as quickly as possible as recruiting work is already underway. Until a coach is officially hired by a university, they may not participate in recruiting activities and planning for that school.

Arkansas RB Maleek Williams decides to leave Razorbacks

Arkansas v Mississippi
By Kevin McGuireNov 29, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
Arkansas running back Maleek Williams will reportedly opt to transfer to a new college football program, according to a report from Hawg Beat. The pending departure of the redshirt freshman will add another name to a growing list of transferring players out of Arkansas this offseason.

Williams appeared in seven games for the Hogs this season, in which he carried the football 27 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. But with a running back position led by sophomore Rakeem Boyd and his team-leading 734 rushing yards and sophomore Chase Hayden finishing the season as Arkansas’ third-leading rusher and junior Devwah Whaley as the second-leading rusher, the opportunity to play a significant role in the running game did not appear to be in the cards in the near future for Williams at Arkansas.

Where Williams goes next is undetermined, but he will have to sit out a year before being eligible to play again at his next school if it is an FBS program. He would be eligible to play in 2019 at any FCS program or below.

Williams is the sixth Arkansas player to transfer from Arkansas this offseason.

Week 14 college football odds: wagering table set for big Championship Weekend

OddsSharkNov 29, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
There are some strong OVER trends in a conference championship game that some are resigned to believing will be more of a coronation for top-ranked Alabama.

Led by Heisman Trophy betting favorite Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama Crimson Tide are 13-point favorites against the Georgia Bulldogs with a 63-point total ahead of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Alabama is actually facing its tightest line of the season, but it is 14-0 straight-up over its last 14 games with an average winning margin of 31.71 points. Georgia is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games. The total might seem high by SEC standards, but five of Georgia’s last six games have gone OVER, with an average combined score of 58.67. The total has also gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last seven games in December.

Elsewhere on championship weekend:

BUFFALO (10-2) VS. NORTHERN ILLINOIS (7-5)
The Buffalo Bulls are 3.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Northern Illinois Huskies with a 49.5-point total in the Mid-American Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday. Northern Illinois is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games in Week 14. Buffalo is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

NO. 11 WASHINGTON (9-3) VS. NO. 17 UTAH (9-3)
The Washington Huskies are five-point favorites against the Utah Utes with a 44.5-point total in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday. Utah is 7-1 straight up (SU) and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games. Washington is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.

NO. 5 OKLAHOMA (11-1) VS. NO. 14 TEXAS (9-3)
The Oklahoma Sooners are eight-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns with a 77.5-point total in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Texas’ last 25 games against teams from its conference. Oklahoma is 9-1 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 14.

NO. 6 OHIO STATE (11-1) VS. NO. 21 NORTHWESTERN (8-4)
The Ohio State Buckeyes are 14-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 60.5-point total in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Northwestern is 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Ohio State, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, with an average losing margin of 30.8 points. Ohio State covered in its most recent game against Michigan, but it is 0-3 ATS in its last three games after an ATS win.

NO. 2 CLEMSON (12-0) VS. PITT (7-5)
The Clemson Tigers are 27.5-point favorites against the Pitt Panthers with a 52.5-point total in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU and ATS in its last seven games in December. Clemson is 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in December.

NO. 8 UCF (11-0) VS. MEMPHIS (8-4)
The UCF Knights are three-point favorites against the Memphis Tigers with a 64.5-point total in the AAC Championship Game. Memphis is 0-6 SU and ATS in its last six games on the road against Central Florida. The total has gone UNDER in six of UCF’s last seven games against its conference.

UAB (9-3) VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (8-4)
The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the UAB Blazers with a 45-point total in the Conference-USA Championship Game. The total has gone UNDER in seven of UAB’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 43.1 points. Middle Tennessee is 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games at home.

NO. 22 BOISE STATE (10-2) VS. NO. 25 FRESNO STATE (10-2)
The Boise State Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Fresno State Bulldogs with a 52.5-point total in the Mountain West Championship Game. Fresno State is 13-4 ATS in its last 17 games. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Fresno State’s last 11 games on the road, with an average combined score of 38.0 points. Boise State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games at home in December.

APPALACHIAN STATE (9-2) VS. LOUISIANA (7-5)
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 16.5-point betting favorites against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns with a 58.5-point total in the Sun Belt Championship Game. The total has gone UNDER in four of Louisiana-Lafayette’s last five games against Appalachian State, with an average combined score of 46.2 points. Appalachian State is 9-0 SU in its last nine home games, with a winning margin of 27.89 points.

