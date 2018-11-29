East champ Buffalo claims three MAC individual honors

It was a tremendous year on the field for Buffalo that keeps getting better on into the postseason.

Ahead of its second-ever appearance in the MAC championship game this Friday night, the Bulls claimed three individual honors from the conference, including Lance Leipold as the Coach of the Year. Additionally, quarterback Tyree Jackson was named Offensive Player of the Year and running back Jaret Patterson received Freshman of the Year honors.

Others receiving individual honors were:

Defensive Player of the Year: defensive end Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

Special Teams Player of the Year: return specialist Diontae Johnson, Toledo

Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: defensive end Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

Buffalo will face Northern Illinois in the title game this weekend. The Bulls will be making their first appearance in the game since the 2008 season, while NIU will be playing in its seventh MAC title game since 2010 and its first since 2015. In a stretch of six consecutive championship game appearances from 2010-15, the Huskies won three league titles, with the last coming in 2014.