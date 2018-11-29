Four-star 2020 QB spurns offer from uncle, Mark Richt, commits to LSU

It appears Mark Richt has lost control of his extended family.

Max Johnson is the son of former Florida State/NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and a four-star 2020 prospect. He’s also the nephew of the current Miami head coach, who was the first to offer the 6-4, 214-pound quarterback way back in February of 2016.

Despite that offer, which came before he even entered high school, and the obvious family ties, Johnson announced Wednesday night that he has verbally committed to play his college football at LSU. Johnson did give a shoutout to the Hurricanes boss, writing, “I want to thank my uncle, Mark Richt for believing in me and offering me my first scholarship.”

ESPN.com‘s Joel Anderson wrote that “until Wednesday [Richt] was thought to have the inside track on his nephew’s recruitment.” Richt shouldn’t feel too bad, though, as the high school junior also chose LSU over an offer from his father’s alma mater as well.

On its composite board, 247Sports.com rates Johnson as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2020; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 68 player overall. Johnson also holds offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.