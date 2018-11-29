Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury set to take over as USC’s offensive coordinator?

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 3:42 PM EST
With his phone reportedly ringing off the hook ever since Texas Tech fired him, Kliff Kingsbury appears set to remain at the collegiate level instead of plowing new ground in the NFL.

According to multiple media outlets, Kingsbury is on the verge of being named as the offensive coordinator at USC.  In fact, 247Sports.com reports that Kingsbury, who had been heavily pursued by the Trojans for the last couple of days, has agreed in principle to take the job.

A USC spokesperson said more information on Helton’s revamped coaching staff, which was sliced nearly in half earlier in the week, is expected to be available later on today.

The 39-year-old Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ head coach for seven years from 2012 through this season.  Prior to that, he was the coordinator at a pair of different FBS programs for a total of three seasons — Texas A&M (2012) and Houston (2010-11).

Kingsbury would be replacing Tee Martin, who was one of four assistants who, involuntarily or voluntarily, left Clay Helton‘s staff shortly after the end of the regular season.  Martin had previously had his playcalling duties stripped by Helton earlier on this season.

The key word in the paragraph is “would” as at least a couple of national media types have tapped the breaks on any definitive Kingsbury-to-USC talk.

Arkansas RD Maleek Williams decides to leave Razorbacks

By Kevin McGuireNov 29, 2018, 5:05 PM EST
Arkansas running back Maleek Williams will reportedly opt to transfer to a new college football program, according to a report from Hawg Beat. The pending departure of the redshirt freshman will add another name to a growing list of transferring players out of Arkansas this offseason.

Williams appeared in seven games for the Hogs this season, in which he carried the football 27 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns. But with a running back position led by sophomore Rakeem Boyd and his team-leading 734 rushing yards and sophomore Chase Hayden finishing the season as Arkansas’ third-leading rusher and junior Devwah Whaley as the second-leading rusher, the opportunity to play a significant role in the running game did not appear to be in the cards in the near future for Williams at Arkansas.

Where Williams goes next is undetermined, but he will have to sit out a year before being eligible to play again at his next school if it is an FBS program. He would be eligible to play in 2019 at any FCS program or below.

Williams is the sixth Arkansas player to transfer from Arkansas this offseason.

Week 14 college football odds: wagering table set for big Championship Weekend

OddsSharkNov 29, 2018, 3:55 PM EST
There are some strong OVER trends in a conference championship game that some are resigned to believing will be more of a coronation for top-ranked Alabama.

Led by Heisman Trophy betting favorite Tua Tagovailoa, the Alabama Crimson Tide are 13-point favorites against the Georgia Bulldogs with a 63-point total ahead of the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Alabama is actually facing its tightest line of the season, but it is 14-0 straight-up over its last 14 games with an average winning margin of 31.71 points. Georgia is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games. The total might seem high by SEC standards, but five of Georgia’s last six games have gone OVER, with an average combined score of 58.67. The total has also gone OVER in five of Alabama’s last seven games in December.

Elsewhere on championship weekend:

BUFFALO (10-2) VS. NORTHERN ILLINOIS (7-5)
The Buffalo Bulls are 3.5-point favorites on the college football odds against the Northern Illinois Huskies with a 49.5-point total in the Mid-American Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday. Northern Illinois is 1-8 ATS in its last nine games in Week 14. Buffalo is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

NO. 11 WASHINGTON (9-3) VS. NO. 17 UTAH (9-3)
The Washington Huskies are five-point favorites against the Utah Utes with a 44.5-point total in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Friday. Utah is 7-1 straight up (SU) and 6-2 ATS in its last eight games. Washington is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.

NO. 5 OKLAHOMA (11-1) VS. NO. 14 TEXAS (9-3)
The Oklahoma Sooners are eight-point favorites against the Texas Longhorns with a 77.5-point total in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Texas’ last 25 games against teams from its conference. Oklahoma is 9-1 SU and 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games in Week 14.

NO. 6 OHIO STATE (11-1) VS. NO. 21 NORTHWESTERN (8-4)
The Ohio State Buckeyes are 14-point favorites against the Northwestern Wildcats with a 60.5-point total in the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Northwestern is 0-6 SU and 1-5 ATS in its last six games against Ohio State, according to the OddsShark College Football Database, with an average losing margin of 30.8 points. Ohio State covered in its most recent game against Michigan, but it is 0-3 ATS in its last three games after an ATS win.

NO. 2 CLEMSON (12-0) VS. PITT (7-5)
The Clemson Tigers are 27.5-point favorites against the Pitt Panthers with a 52.5-point total in the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Pittsburgh is 5-2 SU and ATS in its last seven games in December. Clemson is 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS in its last eight games in December.

NO. 8 UCF (11-0) VS. MEMPHIS (8-4)
The UCF Knights are three-point favorites against the Memphis Tigers with a 64.5-point total in the AAC Championship Game. Memphis is 0-6 SU and ATS in its last six games on the road against Central Florida. The total has gone UNDER in six of UCF’s last seven games against its conference.

UAB (9-3) VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE (8-4)
The Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders are 1.5-point favorites against the UAB Blazers with a 45-point total in the Conference-USA Championship Game. The total has gone UNDER in seven of UAB’s last 10 games, with an average combined score of 43.1 points. Middle Tennessee is 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in its last seven games at home.

NO. 22 BOISE STATE (10-2) VS. NO. 25 FRESNO STATE (10-2)
The Boise State Broncos are 2.5-point favorites against the Fresno State Bulldogs with a 52.5-point total in the Mountain West Championship Game. Fresno State is 13-4 ATS in its last 17 games. The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Fresno State’s last 11 games on the road, with an average combined score of 38.0 points. Boise State is 0-6 ATS in its last six games at home in December.

APPALACHIAN STATE (9-2) VS. LOUISIANA (7-5)
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are 16.5-point betting favorites against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns with a 58.5-point total in the Sun Belt Championship Game. The total has gone UNDER in four of Louisiana-Lafayette’s last five games against Appalachian State, with an average combined score of 46.2 points. Appalachian State is 9-0 SU in its last nine home games, with a winning margin of 27.89 points.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Nick Saban could make $1.1 million in bonus money with Alabama title

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Regardless of how Alabama performs and advances this offseason, Nick Saban won’t exactly be hurting financially.  If the Crimson Tide goes as far as their talent suggests, though, it would prove very beneficial to the head coach’s bank account — but not the players who help him to another title, of course.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Saban stands to earn $1.1 million in bonuses if Alabama wins the 2018 College Football Playing national championship.  That’s an increase, Berkowitz writes, “from the $700,000 ceiling that had been in place since he began working for Alabama in 2007.

From Berkowitz’s report:

Saban already has secured $165,000 in bonuses – and, really, it’s $275,000 because it seems inconceivable that Alabama (12-0) would be left out of all six bowl games affiliated with the CFP even if it loses to Georgia on Saturday.

He would bump his total to $525,000 by winning on Saturday. He gets $50,000 for winning the SEC title, in addition to the $75,000 he’s gotten for the team reaching the title game. And he gets $400,000 if Alabama plays in a CFP semifinal, rather than lesser amounts he would get if the team played in a non-CFP bowl game or a CFP non-semifinal.

Each subsequent victory would give Saban another $200,000.

That bonus money, incidentally, is in addition to Saban’s $8.3 million in guaranteed compensation in 2018, which makes him the highest-paid college football head coach in the country.

Reports: Dana Holgorsen wanted Red Raiders job, but Texas Tech athletic director declined to interview him

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
This won’t go over well in Morgantown.  At all.

Four days after Kliff Kingsbury was fired at Texas Tech, Utah State’s Matt Wells appears set to take over the reins of the Big 12 program.  However, multiple media outlets are reporting that West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was very interested in the opening.

The only problem (other than a Mountaineer fan base that’s even further pissed off about their head coach)?  Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt declined to interview him.

Ouch.

Holgorsen has spent the past eight seasons as the head coach at WVU.  Prior to that, before stops at Oklahoma State and Houston, Holgorsen was an assistant on Mike Leach‘s Texas Tech coaching staff from 2000-07.

There’s already a sizable segment of the WVU fan base that would like to see the football program move on from Holgorsen.  Based on this reported development, that segment will surely grow in both size and decibel-level.