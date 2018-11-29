Getty Imags

Nick Saban could make $1.1 million in bonus money with Alabama title

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 2:34 PM EST
Regardless of how Alabama performs and advances this offseason, Nick Saban won’t exactly be hurting financially.  If the Crimson Tide goes as far as their talent suggests, though, it would prove very beneficial to the head coach’s bank account — but not the players who help him to another title, of course.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Saban stands to earn $1.1 million in bonuses if Alabama wins the 2018 College Football Playing national championship.  That’s an increase, Berkowitz writes, “from the $700,000 ceiling that had been in place since he began working for Alabama in 2007.

From Berkowitz’s report:

Saban already has secured $165,000 in bonuses – and, really, it’s $275,000 because it seems inconceivable that Alabama (12-0) would be left out of all six bowl games affiliated with the CFP even if it loses to Georgia on Saturday.

He would bump his total to $525,000 by winning on Saturday. He gets $50,000 for winning the SEC title, in addition to the $75,000 he’s gotten for the team reaching the title game. And he gets $400,000 if Alabama plays in a CFP semifinal, rather than lesser amounts he would get if the team played in a non-CFP bowl game or a CFP non-semifinal.

Each subsequent victory would give Saban another $200,000.

That bonus money, incidentally, is in addition to Saban’s $8.3 million in guaranteed compensation in 2018, which makes him the highest-paid college football head coach in the country.

Reports: Dana Holgorsen wanted Red Raiders job, but Texas Tech athletic director declined to interview him

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 2:22 PM EST
This won’t go over well in Morgantown.  At all.

Four days after Kliff Kingsbury was fired at Texas Tech, Utah State’s Matt Wells appears set to take over the reins of the Big 12 program.  However, multiple media outlets are reporting that West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen was very interested in the opening.

The only problem (other than a Mountaineer fan base that’s even further pissed off about their head coach)?  Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt declined to interview him.

Ouch.

Holgorsen has spent the past eight seasons as the head coach at WVU.  Prior to that, before stops at Oklahoma State and Houston, Holgorsen was an assistant on Mike Leach‘s Texas Tech coaching staff from 2000-07.

There’s already a sizable segment of the WVU fan base that would like to see the football program move on from Holgorsen.  Based on this reported development, that segment will surely grow in both size and decibel-level.

UNLV bringing Tony Sanchez back for a fifth season

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 1:46 PM EST
As coaching jobs open up all across the country, one Mountain West school has opted for the status quo.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, athletic director Desire Reed-Francois announced that Tony Sanchez will return for a fifth season as the head football coach at UNLV.  Reed-Francois stated her decision came after evaluating the state of the program in concert with acting president Marta Mana.

“We are looking forward to a successful 2019 football season, including bowl eligibility, continued improvement in the classroom, and as always, a positive student-athlete experience,” a portion of the statement read. “We have invested more resources than ever into the Rebel football program and will continue exploring every avenue to enable it to be competitive.”

The fact that Sanchez’s boss included bowl eligibility as a goal for next season — some might even read it as an expectation — certainly rings loud as the Rebels’ have gone bowl-less in Sanchez’s four seasons. In the football program’s 41-year history, the Rebels have played in four bowl games, with the last coming in 2013.

Prior to a 4-8 2018 season, Sanchez has posted records of 5-7 (2017), 4-8 (2016) and 3-9 (2015).  Conversely, the fundraising efforts of Sanchez, a high school coaching legend in the region, were instrumental in raising the $30 million-plus needed for a new football facility.

Scottie Montgomery fired as East Carolina’s head coach

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 12:36 PM EST
Not surprisingly, yet another Group of Five job has come open.  The timing, though, will raise an eyebrow or two.

Saturday, East Carolina will close out its 2018 season with a game against NC State.  Two days prior to that matchup, ECU announced that Scottie Montgomery is out as the Pirates’ head coach — effective immediately.  Montgomery informed the players of the university’s decision late Thursday morning.

Per the school, defensive coordinator David Blackwell will serve as interim head coach for this weekend’s game and on into recruiting season until a new head coach is hired.

“As much as we would have liked the outcome to be different, the progress of a program is ultimately measured by its competitiveness, win total and championships,” ECU chancellor Cecil Staton said in a statement. “It is our decision to move in a different direction with new leadership.

“He cared deeply for his players, was an outstanding mentor, and always focused on the word ‘student’ in student-athlete. We wish him all the best.”

In three seasons with the Pirates, Montgomery has posted a 9-26 record, recording exactly three wins in each of those years.  In each of the last two seasons, ECU has lost to a team from the FCS level; after the most recent loss, Montgomery was given the dreaded vote of confidence.

Per the terms of his contract, Montgomery will be owed a buyout of $800,000.

It’s believed that ECU will very heavily pursue James Madison head coach Mike Houston.  It was reported Wednesday that Houston would be taking over at Charlotte, although the coach himself later clarified that he had been offered the job but had not yet accepted it.

Tennessee QB Will McBride transferring from Vols

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 10:55 AM EST
Tennessee’s quarterback room has one less member following a social media development overnight.

Via his personal Twitter account, Will McBride announced overnight that he has ” decided it is best for me to transfer from the University of Tennessee” and is “looking forward to furthering my academic/football career at another school.” The move came after McBride had fallen to No. 4 on the Volunteers’ quarterback depth chart.

Just one of the three ahead of him, graduate transfer Keller Chryst, won’t be returning in 2019.  Starter Jarrett Guarantano and third-stringer JT Shrout, a true freshman, are slated to be back next season.

McBride was a three-star member of the Vols’ 2017 recruiting class.

The Texas native started one game as a true freshman, the November loss to Missouri last year.  In the two games in which he appeared in 2017, McBride completed 17-of-40 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.  He also ran the ball 18 times for 70 yards.

McBride didn’t see the field at all this season.