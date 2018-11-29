Nick Saban could make $1.1 million in bonus money with Alabama title

Regardless of how Alabama performs and advances this offseason, Nick Saban won’t exactly be hurting financially. If the Crimson Tide goes as far as their talent suggests, though, it would prove very beneficial to the head coach’s bank account — but not the players who help him to another title, of course.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, Saban stands to earn $1.1 million in bonuses if Alabama wins the 2018 College Football Playing national championship. That’s an increase, Berkowitz writes, “from the $700,000 ceiling that had been in place since he began working for Alabama in 2007.

From Berkowitz’s report:

Saban already has secured $165,000 in bonuses – and, really, it’s $275,000 because it seems inconceivable that Alabama (12-0) would be left out of all six bowl games affiliated with the CFP even if it loses to Georgia on Saturday. He would bump his total to $525,000 by winning on Saturday. He gets $50,000 for winning the SEC title, in addition to the $75,000 he’s gotten for the team reaching the title game. And he gets $400,000 if Alabama plays in a CFP semifinal, rather than lesser amounts he would get if the team played in a non-CFP bowl game or a CFP non-semifinal. Each subsequent victory would give Saban another $200,000.

That bonus money, incidentally, is in addition to Saban’s $8.3 million in guaranteed compensation in 2018, which makes him the highest-paid college football head coach in the country.