Report: Texas Tech appears to have sealed the deal to make Matt Wells head coach

As reported earlier today, Texas Tech was moving to make Utah State head coach Matt Wells its next head coach in Lubbock. Hours later, it seems the deal has been struck. Football Scoop was the first to report Wells had agreed to be the head coach at Texas Tech.

The hiring of Wells is a solid move that will likely bring a new philosophy to the Texas Tech offense. Wells had been the head coach at Utah State since 2013, accumulating a head coaching record of 44-34 with a bowl record of 2-2 in his time with the Aggies, which saw the program transition from the WAC to the Mountain West Conference.

It is worth a reminder it was reported Texas Tech athletics director Kirby Hocutt reportedly did not want to schedule an interview with West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen, as Wells appeared to be the top target for the Red Raiders.

A couple of assistants who have previously worked under him at Utah State include UCF head coach Josh Heupel and LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, which would seem to suggest he has a good eye for quality assistants. How many coaches travel to Texas Tech with him from Utah State remains to be seen, as the Aggies are currently getting ready to play in a bowl game this season after falling just shy of a chance to play for the Mountain West Conference championship. Utah State offensive coordinator David Yost could be a top candidate for the Utah State vacancy if the Aggies want to keep some stability within the program in this time of transition.

Wells will replace Kliff Kingsbury, who may or may not be heading to USC.

