Tennessee QB Will McBride transferring from Vols

Not surprisingly, yet another Power Five job has come open. The timing, though, will raise an eyebrow or two.

Saturday, East Carolina will close out its 2018 season with a game against NC State. Two days prior to that matchup, ECU announced that Scottie Montgomery is out as the Pirates’ head coach — effective immediately. Montgomery informed the players of the university’s decision late Thursday morning.

Per the school, defensive coordinator David Blackwell will serve as interim head coach for this weekend’s game and on into recruiting season until a new head coach is hired.

“As much as we would have liked the outcome to be different, the progress of a program is ultimately measured by its competitiveness, win total and championships,” ECU chancellor Cecil Staton said in a statement. “It is our decision to move in a different direction with new leadership.

“He cared deeply for his players, was an outstanding mentor, and always focused on the word ‘student’ in student-athlete. We wish him all the best.”

In three seasons with the Pirates, Montgomery has posted a 9-26 record, recording exactly three wins in each of those years. In each of the last two seasons, ECU has lost to a team from the FCS level; after the most recent loss, Montgomery was given the dreaded vote of confidence.

Per the terms of his contract, Montgomery will be owed a buyout of $800,000.

It’s believed that ECU will very heavily pursue James Madison head coach Mike Houston. It was reported Wednesday that Houston would be taking over at Charlotte, although the coach himself later clarified that he had been offered the job but had not yet accepted it.