Tennessee QB Will McBride transferring from Vols

Tennessee’s quarterback room has one less member following a social media development overnight.
Via his personal Twitter account, Will McBride announced overnight that he has ” decided it is best for me to transfer from the University of Tennessee” and is “looking forward to furthering my academic/football career at another school.” The move came after McBride had fallen to No. 4 on the Volunteers’ quarterback depth chart.
Just one of the three ahead of him, graduate transfer Keller Chryst, won’t be returning in 2019. Starter Jarrett Guarantano and third-stringer JT Shrout, a true freshman, are slated to be back next season.
McBride was a three-star member of the Vols’ 2017 recruiting class.
The Texas native started one game as a true freshman, the November loss to Missouri last year. In the two games in which he appeared in 2017, McBride completed 17-of-40 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran the ball 18 times for 70 yards.
McBride didn’t see the field at all this season.