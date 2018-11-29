Getty Images

Tennessee QB Will McBride transferring from Vols

Nov 29, 2018
Tennessee’s quarterback room has one less member following a social media development overnight.

Via his personal Twitter account, Will McBride announced overnight that he has ” decided it is best for me to transfer from the University of Tennessee” and is “looking forward to furthering my academic/football career at another school.” The move came after McBride had fallen to No. 4 on the Volunteers’ quarterback depth chart.

Just one of the three ahead of him, graduate transfer Keller Chryst, won’t be returning in 2019.  Starter Jarrett Guarantano and third-stringer JT Shrout, a true freshman, are slated to be back next season.

McBride was a three-star member of the Vols’ 2017 recruiting class.

The Texas native started one game as a true freshman, the November loss to Missouri last year.  In the two games in which he appeared in 2017, McBride completed 17-of-40 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.  He also ran the ball 18 times for 70 yards.

McBride didn’t see the field at all this season.

Scottie Montgomery fired as East Carolina’s head coach

Nov 29, 2018
Not surprisingly, yet another Power Five job has come open.  The timing, though, will raise an eyebrow or two.

Saturday, East Carolina will close out its 2018 season with a game against NC State.  Two days prior to that matchup, ECU announced that Scottie Montgomery is out as the Pirates’ head coach — effective immediately.  Montgomery informed the players of the university’s decision late Thursday morning.

Per the school, defensive coordinator David Blackwell will serve as interim head coach for this weekend’s game and on into recruiting season until a new head coach is hired.

“As much as we would have liked the outcome to be different, the progress of a program is ultimately measured by its competitiveness, win total and championships,” ECU chancellor Cecil Staton said in a statement. “It is our decision to move in a different direction with new leadership.

“He cared deeply for his players, was an outstanding mentor, and always focused on the word ‘student’ in student-athlete. We wish him all the best.”

In three seasons with the Pirates, Montgomery has posted a 9-26 record, recording exactly three wins in each of those years.  In each of the last two seasons, ECU has lost to a team from the FCS level; after the most recent loss, Montgomery was given the dreaded vote of confidence.

Per the terms of his contract, Montgomery will be owed a buyout of $800,000.

It’s believed that ECU will very heavily pursue James Madison head coach Mike Houston.  It was reported Wednesday that Houston would be taking over at Charlotte, although the coach himself later clarified that he had been offered the job but had not yet accepted it.

Four-star 2020 QB spurns offer from uncle, Mark Richt, commits to LSU

Nov 29, 2018
It appears Mark Richt has lost control of his extended family.

Max Johnson is the son of former Florida State/NFL quarterback Brad Johnson and a four-star 2020 prospect.  He’s also the nephew of the current Miami head coach, who was the first to offer the 6-4, 214-pound quarterback way back in February of 2016.

Despite that offer, which came before he even entered high school, and the obvious family ties, Johnson announced Wednesday night that he has verbally committed to play his college football at LSU.  Johnson did give a shoutout to the Hurricanes boss, writing, “I want to thank my uncle, Mark Richt for believing in me and offering me my first scholarship.”

ESPN.com‘s Joel Anderson wrote that “until Wednesday [Richt] was thought to have the inside track on his nephew’s recruitment.” Richt shouldn’t feel too bad, though, as the high school junior also chose LSU over an offer from his father’s alma mater as well.

On its composite board, 247Sports.com rates Johnson as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2020; the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Georgia and the No. 68 player overall.  Johnson also holds offers from, among others, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

A&M’s Tim Brewster reuniting with Mack Brown at North Carolina

Nov 29, 2018
At least partially, Mack’s getting the Texas — and Tar Heel — gang back in Chapel Hill.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, reports surfaced that Texas A&M tight ends coach Tim Brewster would be leaving for the same post on Mack Brown‘s new staff at North Carolina.  A few hours later, Brewster used his personal Twitter account to confirm the move from College Station to Chapel Hill.

Brewster was on Brown’s original Tar Heels coaching staff from 1989-97, then followed the head coach to the Longhorns, where he spent the 1998-2001 seasons.  Brewster was the tight ends and special teams coach at UNC, while he coached the former at UT.

The former Minnesota Gophers head coach just completed his first season as the tight ends coach of the Aggies.

Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray two of five Walter Camp Award finalists

Nov 29, 2018
Not surprisingly, the two Heisman Trophy frontrunners are up for an award that many consider the second-most prestigious piece of hardware in college football.

The Walter Camp Foundation on Wednesday announced the five finalists for the 2018 version of its prestigious Player of the Year Award.  Four of the finalists are quarterbacks, while the other comes from the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and junior Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, the two Heisman favorites, were obvious choices as finalists for the Camp honor.  The other two signal-callers are seniors — West Virginia’s Will Grier, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew.

The lone defensive player among the finalists is Kentucky senior linebacker Josh Allen.

The 2017 winner of the Camp Player of the Year award is Murray’s former teammate, fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield.  The 2018 winner will be announced the evening of Thursday, December 6.