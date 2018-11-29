Getty Imags

Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray two of five Walter Camp Award finalists

By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 7:27 AM EST
Leave a comment

Not surprisingly, the two Heisman Trophy frontrunners are up for an award that many consider the second-most prestigious piece of hardware in college football.

The Walter Camp Foundation on Wednesday announced the five finalists for the 2018 version of its prestigious Player of the Year Award.  Four of the finalists are quarterbacks, while the other comes from the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and junior Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, the two Heisman favorites, were obvious choices as finalists for the Camp honor.  The other two signal-callers are seniors — West Virginia’s Will Grier, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew.

The lone defensive player among the finalists is Kentucky senior linebacker Josh Allen.

The 2017 winner of the Camp Player of the Year award is Murray’s former teammate, fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield.  The 2018 winner will be announced the evening of Thursday, December 6.

A&M’s Tim Brewster reuniting with Mack Brown at North Carolina

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 8:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

At least partially, Mack’s getting the Texas — and Tar Heel — gang back in Chapel Hill.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, reports surfaced that Texas A&M tight ends coach Tim Brewster would be leaving for the same post on Mack Brown‘s new staff at North Carolina.  A few hours later, Brewster used his personal Twitter account to confirm the move from College Station to Chapel Hill.

Brewster was on Brown’s original Tar Heels coaching staff from 1989-97, then followed the head coach to the Longhorns, where he spent the 1998-2001 seasons.  Brewster was the tight ends and special teams coach at UNC, while he coached the former at UT.

The former Minnesota Gophers head coach just completed his first season as the tight ends coach of the Aggies.

Utah State’s Matt Wells named MWC Coach of the Year

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 7:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

Matt Wells is a hot name on the annual spinning of the coaching carousel, and his conference is recognizing him for a 2018 performance that has the coach emerging as the front-runner to replace Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech.

The Mountain West Conference announced its individual awards Wednesday, with Wells taking home honors as the conference’s Coach of the Year.  In his sixth season at Utah State, Wells guided the Aggies to a 10-2 regular season record this year, the football program’s first 10-win season since 2014.

This is Wells’ second MWC Coach of the Year Award, with the first coming in 2013, his first season at the school.

Boise State, the school that kept USU from a conference championship game appearance, also picked up an individual honor as quarterback Brett Rypien was named Offensive Player of the Year.  Boise’s opponent in Saturday’s league title game, Fresno State, is the home of the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Jeff Allison.

The other two individual honors went to Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe (Special Teams Player of the Year) and Nevada running back Toa Taua (Freshman of the Year).

Jeff Brohm’s old high school in Louisville receives threat, cancels classes after he stays at Purdue

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 6:54 AM EST
2 Comments

Welcome to these United States of America, circa 2018.

After struggling with what was described as a “very tough, emotional decision,” Jeff Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinals football player, announced Wednesday evening that he was rebuffing his alma mater’s offer and would remain on as the head coach at Purdue.  In a statement, U of L athletic director Vince Tyra said that “it was clear [Brohm’s] heart and mind were still with fulfilling his commitment to Purdue” and that “we wish him the best going forward.”

Wednesday night, however, Brohm’s former high school, Trinity High School in Louisville, announced that it was canceling classes Thursday because of a threat it received in the wake of the coach’s decision.

Trinity officials were notified by police of a threat against the school due to Jeff Brohm deciding to remain at Purdue.

While police investigate the threat classes are canceled and offices are closed on Thursday, Nov. 29.

“We take these threats seriously, especially towards a school,” St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson told ESPN.com. “We’re going to investigate as much as we can at this point. It’s difficult when you have Twitter accounts to trace back, so it’s a little more complex than pushing a button and figuring out who it is. We’ll investigate it fully and bring charges, if necessary.”

The chief added that, even if it’s a hoax or sarcasm as some in the Louisville media are claiming, “there are still [legal] ramifications.” The St. Matthews Police Department, along with the FBI, are investigating the incident.

Brohm’s father, Oscar Brohm, a former Louisville quarterback himself, is an assistant football coach at Trinity High School, an all-boys Catholic school.

East champ Buffalo claims three MAC individual honors

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 29, 2018, 6:26 AM EST
Leave a comment

It was a tremendous year on the field for Buffalo that keeps getting better on into the postseason.

Ahead of its second-ever appearance in the MAC championship game this Friday night, the Bulls claimed three individual honors from the conference, including Lance Leipold as the Coach of the Year.  Additionally, quarterback Tyree Jackson was named Offensive Player of the Year and running back Jaret Patterson received Freshman of the Year honors.

Others receiving individual honors were:

Defensive Player of the Year: defensive end Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois
Special Teams Player of the Year: return specialist Diontae Johnson, Toledo
Vern Smith Leadership Award Winner: defensive end Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

Buffalo will face Northern Illinois in the title game this weekend.  The Bulls will be making their first appearance in the game since the 2008 season, while NIU will be playing in its seventh MAC title game since 2010 and its first since 2015.  In a stretch of six consecutive championship game appearances from 2010-15, the Huskies won three league titles, with the last coming in 2014.