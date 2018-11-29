Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray two of five Walter Camp Award finalists

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, the two Heisman Trophy frontrunners are up for an award that many consider the second-most prestigious piece of hardware in college football.

The Walter Camp Foundation on Wednesday announced the five finalists for the 2018 version of its prestigious Player of the Year Award. Four of the finalists are quarterbacks, while the other comes from the defensive side of the ball.

Sophomore Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and junior Kyler Murray of Oklahoma, the two Heisman favorites, were obvious choices as finalists for the Camp honor. The other two signal-callers are seniors — West Virginia’s Will Grier, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew.

The lone defensive player among the finalists is Kentucky senior linebacker Josh Allen.

The 2017 winner of the Camp Player of the Year award is Murray’s former teammate, fellow quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 2018 winner will be announced the evening of Thursday, December 6.