UNLV bringing Tony Sanchez back for a fifth season

As coaching jobs open up all across the country, one Mountain West school has opted for the status quo.

In a statement Thursday afternoon, athletic director Desire Reed-Francois announced that Tony Sanchez will return for a fifth season as the head football coach at UNLV. Reed-Francois stated her decision came after evaluating the state of the program in concert with acting president Marta Mana.

“We are looking forward to a successful 2019 football season, including bowl eligibility, continued improvement in the classroom, and as always, a positive student-athlete experience,” a portion of the statement read. “We have invested more resources than ever into the Rebel football program and will continue exploring every avenue to enable it to be competitive.”

The fact that Sanchez’s boss included bowl eligibility as a goal for next season — some might even read it as an expectation — certainly rings loud as the Rebels’ have gone bowl-less in Sanchez’s four seasons. In the football program’s 41-year history, the Rebels have played in four bowl games, with the last coming in 2013.

Prior to a 4-8 2018 season, Sanchez has posted records of 5-7 (2017), 4-8 (2016) and 3-9 (2015). Conversely, the fundraising efforts of Sanchez, a high school coaching legend in the region, were instrumental in raising the $30 million-plus needed for a new football facility.