Utah State’s Matt Wells named MWC Coach of the Year

Matt Wells is a hot name on the annual spinning of the coaching carousel, and his conference is recognizing him for a 2018 performance that has the coach emerging as the front-runner to replace Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech.

The Mountain West Conference announced its individual awards Wednesday, with Wells taking home honors as the conference’s Coach of the Year. In his sixth season at Utah State, Wells guided the Aggies to a 10-2 regular season record this year, the football program’s first 10-win season since 2014.

This is Wells’ second MWC Coach of the Year Award, with the first coming in 2013, his first season at the school.

Boise State, the school that kept USU from a conference championship game appearance, also picked up an individual honor as quarterback Brett Rypien was named Offensive Player of the Year. Boise’s opponent in Saturday’s league title game, Fresno State, is the home of the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, linebacker Jeff Allison.

The other two individual honors went to Wyoming kicker Cooper Rothe (Special Teams Player of the Year) and Nevada running back Toa Taua (Freshman of the Year).