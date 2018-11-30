ACC accounts for half of Lott IMPACT Trophy’s four finalists

Another hour, another college football trophy has pared down its list of possible winners.
The latest to do as much is the Lott IMPACT Trophy, with the defensive honor whittling its list of eight semifinalists down to just four finalists. Two of the four finalists this season come from the ACC — linebacker Ben Humphries of Duke and defensive lineman Christian Wilkins of Clemson. Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen and Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven account for the other two finalists.
Not only does this award honor defensive excellence on the field but the player who most represents the qualities of the honor’s namesake, former USC All-American Ronnie Lott, off of it – Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
The 2017 winner of the Lott IMPACT Trophy was Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell. This year’s winner’s university will receive a $25,000 donation to the school’s general scholarship fund while the schools of the other three finalists will receive $5,000 each.