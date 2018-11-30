ACC accounts for half of Lott IMPACT Trophy’s four finalists

An odd story that developed Wednesday saw yet another development Thursday.

After struggling with what was described as a “very tough, emotional decision,” Jeff Brohm, a Louisville native and former Cardinals football player, announced Wednesday evening that he was rebuffing his alma mater’s offer and would remain on as the head coach at Purdue. In a statement, U of L athletic director Vince Tyra said that “it was clear [Brohm’s] heart and mind were still with fulfilling his commitment to Purdue” and that “we wish him the best going forward.”

Wednesday night, however, Brohm’s former high school, Trinity High School in Louisville, announced that it was canceling classes Thursday because of a threat it received in the wake of the coach’s decision. As a result of the online threats — “If Jeff Brohm doesn’t come, we burn down Trinity“; “If you see a man running down [Frankfort] with a gas can and wild look in his eye, its me“; “me, out front of Trinity, holding a single match and addressing Jeff Brohm directly* I’LL F—— DO IT” — 29-year-old Thor Wiljanen was arrested Thursday afternoon after admitting to police he was behind the string of tweets.

Per his attorney, his client wasn’t threatening the school but rather was caught up in making a poor attempt at humor.

“This was not a threat,” defense attorney Ted Shouse told WDRB-TV. “This was an attempt at humor, an attempt at satire – a poor attempt – but it was meant unseriously and it is not a threat to the community or to the school.”

A cash bond was set at $25,000 and Wiljanen will be arraigned on one count of second-degree terroristic threat, a Class D felony.

“We live in a society now and in a world today where shame on you if you take these things lightly,” St. Matthews assistant police chief Tony Cobaugh told the Louisville Courier & Journal. “It doesn’t matter if it was satirical, and it doesn’t matter if it’s involving a favorite son and alum of the school who is now a D1 football coach.”