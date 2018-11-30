Getty Images

ACC Network sets August launch date, will broadcast Georgia Tech-Clemson as first football game

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2018, 7:33 PM EST
Mark your calendars and call your cable operators, the ACC Network is coming.

The conference and TV partner ESPN announced on Friday ahead of the league’s annual football championship game that the upcoming network will launch on August 22, 2019 and feature as many as 40 football games each season.

“We continue to look ahead to the launch of the ACC Network with great anticipation, and this is another step in the process,” said commissioner John Swofford in a release. “Showcasing all of our outstanding programs remains a top priority, and our partnership with ESPN allows fans to have greater access than ever before. I also commend our schools who have done an outstanding job in their preparations for a successful launch.”

While some details like which cable and satellite systems and packages will carry the channel remain under wraps, the coming push for the ACC Network did reveal which contest will be the first game to be broadcasted on the new venture: a Georgia Tech-Clemson season opening clash on August 29th. That’s a Thursday for those without a calendar handy and will mark the debut for the Yellow Jackets’ new head coach after the retirement of Paul Johnson.

We’re bound to see and hear more about the ACC Network in the coming weeks and months but let’s hope the channel trends much more toward its brethren in the Big Ten Network and SEC Network than the ill-fated Pac-12 Network has in recent years.

Urban Meyer says “no comment” when asked about report he would retire after 2019 season

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2018, 6:20 PM EST
It’s been quite the season for Ohio State and head coach Urban Meyer.

First there was the entire saga surrounding assistant Zach Smith and what (and when) Meyer knew of certain domestic assault allegations that dominated headlines during the summer. That led to an eventual three-game suspension and rumors that interim coach/offensive coordinator Ryan Day was discussing a coach-in-waiting situation with the school after a good start to the season.

Then, after numerous inquiries, Meyer revealed after the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana that he has a history of arachnoid cysts on his brain and that he had to undergo surgery to treat it just a few years ago. Naturally, those health issues prompted plenty of speculation that Meyer could be on his last legs in Columbus and could move aside from the job in the near future.

Well, despite saying — very carefully — that he intends to keep coaching the team beyond this season on Monday, Meyer is not exactly putting out fires when it comes to his future with the program beyond next year.

A report on Friday morning from FootballScoop.com that said Meyer had informed athletic director Gene Smith that he would not be coaching the Buckeyes beyond the 2019 season and that he would address his future after the team’s Big Ten title game on Saturday night. Speaking a press conference on the day before the game in Indianapolis though, Meyer gave a quick ‘no comment’ when asked about said report and refused to go into any details beyond the game itself.

While other head coaches certainly would have seized upon the opportunity to deny a report like that — something Meyer did quite a bit this past summer — it’s a bit interesting that he chose to simply no comment his way out of the situation.

As a result, the post game scene at Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow night and any press conferences leading up to Ohio State’s bowl game may very well become must-see TV given the potential for Meyer to address his long term future at the school.

Purdue’s Jeff Brohm on coaching decision: I was leaning toward Louisville, but right thing was to stay

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2018, 5:35 PM EST
Jeff Brohm shocked a lot of folks across the country this week when he decided to stay at Purdue instead of taking an offer to be the head coach from his alma mater of Louisville.

While the Boilermakers coach will see his contract fattened up quite a bit by remaining in West Lafayette, it goes without saying that the decision to turn down the Cardinals was a tough one for the black and red’s native son.

“Yeah, I was leaning [toward Louisville],” Brohm told Yahoo! Sports on Friday. “I was not sleeping well… It starts to weigh on your mind. But every time I thought about leaving, it gave me a sick feeling. It was after repeated sick feelings that I knew that the right thing was to stay.”

Brohm’s comments in the story certainly make it sound as though he would have come to a different conclusion had the timing simply been better. Obviously he’s Louisville royalty at the school and in the city itself given his family’s long history there but, even with those deep ties, the fact that he would have to leave Purdue just two years into his tenure was clearly something he couldn’t live with.

We’ll see though, if and when he gets another offer from another program or even an NFL gig, if the answer is the same in a few years time. Either way, take note for the next Louisville head coach: the timing may be better for Brohm down the road if you don’t win enough.

SEC commish hints at potential changes to targeting rule, tweaking overtime format in college football

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2018, 4:44 PM EST
No. 1 Alabama meets No. 4 Georgia on Saturday afternoon for the SEC Championship Game and the league’s commissioner, Greg Sankey, met with the media in Atlanta on the Friday before kickoff to do his usual state of the league address with the media.

While this typically involves a lot of chest-puffing for the conference — and there was plenty of that — the commish also took a bit of a different tack to use his time at the podium to discuss potential changes to the game of football itself. Namely, altering how the NCAA rule governs targeting and how the entire process works from the play on the field to the review to any potential suspensions that result.

“We know from experience it is a rule that is well intended. It is a rule that has changed behavior. It is a rule that is sometimes difficult to explain, and even when officiated properly, which is what frequently occurs, is the center of controversy,” said Sankey. “I think and advocate, if we stay with the same nomenclature, the same rule, the same penalties, we in the college football community have a responsibility to more effectively communicate about this rule. It’s not a marketing plan. It’s a communication plan to help people understand and clarify some of the controversies that have arisen, and through the season to re-emphasize that player safety is central to this rule’s existence.”

Among the changes he riffed on, the potential around distinguishing between a blatant, intentional targeting hit and an accidental one, the possible change surrounding the one-half penalty following an ejection for a player and what role replay has on the entire process as a whole.

Not content to bring just targeting up, Sankey also threw out the league starting a dialogue on altering how overtime in college football goes about in the wake of Texas A&M’s seven overtime win over LSU last week.

“In a way, we were fortunate that the seven-overtime game came on a week when neither team played, but playing essentially an additional half hour of football in an incredibly strenuous environment should cause us to ask questions about are there better ways to administer ties at the end of regulation?” he remarked. “Is it about placement of the ball? Is it about going for two right away? Did the ball go back farther than the 25 to begin? Do we require two-point conversions on every attempt? Should there be a limit? We haven’t talked about ties in a while, and yet we still have them in our record books. Are there certain points we say a tie is a sufficient stopping point for this game rather than extending so long?

“Certainly, when we’ve had games in this league that have gone five, six, seven overtimes, those become memorable moments, but it’s worth asking the questions yet again.”

Obviously there’s a lot to happen before any rules changes can get passed in the bureaucracy of the NCAA (including other commissioners and conferences getting on board) but the fact that Sankey used his big opportunity before the press at the SEC title game to make such proclamations says plenty about where the league wants to push for changes going forward.

We’ll see if any of them actually come to fruition but it seems as though the winds for changes are blowing down South.

Sean Bunting opts to leave Central Michigan early for NFL

By John TaylorNov 30, 2018, 3:45 PM EST
The steady trickle of players leaving collegiate eligibility on the table, with Central Michigan the latest team hit with this annual form of roster attrition.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Sean Bunting announced that, “[a]fter many encounters with God through prayer, and invaluable conversations with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my senior year at CMU and enter the 2019 NFL Draft.” The cornerback’s decision came less than a week after head coach John Bonamego was fired by the university after four seasons with the Chippewas.

Bunting was a two-year starter for the Chips after playing in all 13 games as a freshman in 2016.  This season, Bunting tied for the team lead in interceptions with two while his five pass breakups were second.